President Donald Trump revealed his mother's crush on King Charles during a formal ceremony

The United States President said his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, expressed her admiration for the British royal family

The American President reflected on his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump's love for royal ceremonies and Charles's childhood charm

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Washington DC, USA - United States President Donald Trump said his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, had a crush on the future King Charles.

Trump said his mother was born in the village of Tong on the Isle of Lewis, Scotland, in 1912, during the reign of King Charles's great-grandfather, King George V.

Trump says, "My mother had a crush on Charles, can you believe it?" Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The American president said his mother loved the British royal family so much.

As reported by The People, Trump stated this while addressing gathered guests and media during a formal welcome ceremony for King Charles on the South Lawn on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Trump, who has a British ancestry of his own, said:

"My mother, I can see it so clearly, I told the King this, she loved the royal family.

"And she loved the Queen. Anytime the Queen was involved with a ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television."

"I also remember her saying, very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles. He's so cute.”

The American president added as he turned to look at the British monarch, who laughed at the comment.

"My mother had a crush on Charles, can you believe it? I wonder what she's thinking right now."

It was gathered that President Trump isn't the first American president to share his familial affection for King Charles.

The British monarch has previously revealed that, during a state visit in 1970, President Richard Nixon tried to play matchmaker between the future King and his daughter, Tricia.

King Charles shared his affinity for the United States and the admiration he'd received in return while speaking at the banquet held on President Trump's behalf.

"In fact, had the media succeeded in the 1970s in their own attempt at deepening the special relationship, I myself might have been married off within the Nixon family!"

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Source: Legit.ng