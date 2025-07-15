A host of high-profile dignitaries converged on Katsina state for the final rites of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who died in a London hospital

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau was present at the burial along with dozens of Nigerian politicians and business leaders

Former President Buhari, who breathed his last on Sunday, July 13, 2025, was 82 years of age

Daura, Katsina state - Former President Muhammadu Buhari was finally laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state, Northwest geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

The laying to rest was followed by funeral prayers and interment attended by numerous dignitaries, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, aged 82, was widely popular for what many, especially northerners, saw as his integrity and incorruptibility.

Flags across Nigeria continue to fly at half-mast in honour of the former president, while global tributes pour in from across the globe, including the United Nations (UN), ECOWAS, and Saudi Arabia.

African leaders attend Buhari's burial

Here’s the list of the top African figures who attended Buhari's burial:

1) Guinea-Bissau President

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was among thousands of people who attended Buhari's funeral rites on Tuesday, July 15, in Daura.

Legit.ng recalls that in 2020, the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau elected Embalo the new president.

Following the election, Embalo and Buhari, president of Nigeria at the time, met in Abuja.

He was on a ‘thank you’ visit to Buhari at the State House.

2) Niger Republic Prime Minister

Ali Lamine Zeine, the prime minister (PM) of Niger Republic, was in Katsina to pay his final respects to the late Buhari.

Zeine's arrival showed the close ties between both nations and the relationship he shared with the late ex-Nigerian leader.

3) President Bola Tinubu (Nigeria)

The host president, Bola Tinubu, led senior government officials, Nigerian governors, prominent politicians, and other dignitaries to attend his predecessor's funeral.

The Nigerian leader arrived around 1:48 pm on Tuesday, July 15, and honoured the state burial for Buhari.

Tinubu, 73, was received by Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state; former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; governors; ministers; deputy senate president, Jibrin Barau; speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; national assembly members; and other top individuals.

4) Ex-Niger Republic President

Issoufou Mahamadou, former President of Niger, attended the burial ceremony of Buhari on Tuesday, July 15.

Legit.ng reports that Issoufou served as the president of Niger from 2011 to 2021.

During his lifetime, Buhari was open about his admiration for Niger Republic, and even boasted during the twilight of his democratic reign in 2023 that the neighbouring country would defend him after he leaves office.

Buhari's burial: Katsina governor sheds tears

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dikko Radda, governor of Katsina state, fought back tears as he stood alongside other prominent individuals at the graveside of Buhari in Daura.

The governor, dressed in native attire, stood close to the gurney bearing the body at Buhari's burial site.

The video of deeply emotional Governor Radda trended on the internet.

