Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has died in London at the age of 82, his family announced in a statement

Buhari, a retired army major general, led Nigeria both as a military ruler in the 1980s and as an elected president from 2015 to 2023

He made history by becoming the first candidate to defeat an incumbent president in Nigeria’s elections and was re-elected in 2019

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has passed away at the age of 82 in a London clinic, his family announced on Sunday.

His passing followed a prolonged illness, which the former head of state had endured since his time in office.

The immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has passed on. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin,” family spokesperson Garba Shehu wrote in a brief statement.

Born on 17 December 1942, Buhari served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, after previously ruling as military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

His historic election victory in 2015 marked the first time an incumbent Nigerian president lost re-election, defeating then-president Goodluck Jonathan under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A retired major general in the Nigerian Army, Buhari had earlier contested presidential elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011 before eventually succeeding in 2015.

He was re-elected in 2019, defeating former vice president Atiku Abubakar by over three million votes.

Widely regarded for his stance against corruption and his reputation for personal discipline, Buhari’s political career spanned decades and left a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s modern history. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.

Source: Legit.ng