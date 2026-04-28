Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Trader Osifo Stanley from Edo State on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, purchased the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination forms.

Legit.ng reports that Stanley may challenge President Bola Tinubu for the party’s ticket at the primaries.

Trader Osifo Stanley may challenge President Bola Tinubu for the ruling APC’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: s

Source: Facebook

2027 election: Trader purchases APC presidential forms

The video, shared on X by Imran Muhammad, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, is available for viewing below:

Faleke picks presidential forms for Tinubu

Earlier on Tuesday, April 28, James Faleke, member of the House of Representatives for Ikeja federal constituency, picked the APC expression of interest and nomination forms on behalf of President Tinubu.

Suleiman Argungu, the APC national organising secretary, formally presented the forms to Faleke, who is also the founder of the Tinubu Support Groups, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. The legislator is a longtime ally of the president.

The N100 million form fee was paid on behalf of the president.

A photograph from the event showed Faleke standing with Argungu and other APC officials during the formal presentation of the forms.

The development signals the official kick-off of Tinubu’s bid for a second term in the 2027 presidential election.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng