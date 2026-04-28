Breaking: Tinubu Gets 1st Challenger as Trader Purchases N100m APC Nomination Forms, Video Emerges
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Trader Osifo Stanley from Edo State on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, purchased the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination forms.
Legit.ng reports that Stanley may challenge President Bola Tinubu for the party’s ticket at the primaries.
2027 election: Trader purchases APC presidential forms
The video, shared on X by Imran Muhammad, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, is available for viewing below:
Faleke picks presidential forms for Tinubu
Earlier on Tuesday, April 28, James Faleke, member of the House of Representatives for Ikeja federal constituency, picked the APC expression of interest and nomination forms on behalf of President Tinubu.
Suleiman Argungu, the APC national organising secretary, formally presented the forms to Faleke, who is also the founder of the Tinubu Support Groups, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. The legislator is a longtime ally of the president.
The N100 million form fee was paid on behalf of the president.
A photograph from the event showed Faleke standing with Argungu and other APC officials during the formal presentation of the forms.
The development signals the official kick-off of Tinubu’s bid for a second term in the 2027 presidential election.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.