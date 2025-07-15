The exact spot in his Daura residence, where the former President Muhammadu Buhari frequently sat, has been chosen as the site for his final resting place (burial)

As of the time of filing this report, final prayers are being offered before the late former president is interred

Nigerians have reacted to the photos showing the late Buhari enjoying nature at his favourite spot (the garden) within his residence in Daura, Katsina state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Daura, Katsina state - The remains of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari would be buried in his Daura residence, in Katsina state, today, July 15, 2025.

The exact spot where the former President Muhammadu Buhari frequently sat in his residence was selected as the site for his burial.

The late former President Buhari will be buried in his garden in his residence in Daura. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Buhari to be buried in his garden

The remains of the ex-leader, who died aged 82 in London on Sunday, July 12, arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday afternoon and were received by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Katsina state.

According to photos making the rounds on the social media platform X, Buhari's final burial is currently taking place today.

Traditional and religious leaders, including the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, are currently holding the funeral prayers to ensure the former president is given a befitting burial.

The exact spot showing Buhari's final resting place in Daura gets many talking. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: UGC

Photos of the garden where Buhari will be buried

Nigerians have reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@jacobdumuje tweeted:

"It’s a good choice."

"May God grant his soul a perfect rest here."

@KatieHarve1376 tweeted:

"Interesting choice—wonder what the significance is behind that spot."

@huuudrich

"Na wa oo ,why I'm I feeling sad cause of Buhari."

@official___Abba tweeted:

"Everything about him was like movie what a perfect script of Life. Written by the Almighty."

"Indeed which favours of your Lord will you deny?"

See the photos below:

Legit.ng reported that Buhari’s body departed London on Tuesday morning, July 15, aboard a Nigerian Air Force aircraft.

The remains of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Nigeria from London, accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima, marking the beginning of his final journey home.

Buhari, who died at the age 82 on Sunday, 13 July, in a London hospital after a prolonged illness, is set to be buried today, Tuesday, 15 July, in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

Source: Legit.ng