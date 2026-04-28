A bookseller who has been running his business opposite the University of Ibadan for the past 17 years has opened up about his line of occupation

The man who came ot Ibadan in 2009 revealed that he was formerly a printer and a synthetic leather welder before he became a bookseller

In an interview, the proud bookseller explained how he has been able to remain consistent in his business for close to two decades

Wale Muri, a man who has been selling books opposite the University of Ibadan (UI) for 17 years,@thedoyinbrand has shared his story.

In an interview with @thedoyinbrand, Wale, who came to Ibadan in 2009, revealed that he has been a bookseller for the past 26 years.

Wale Muri has been selling books opposite the University of Ibadan for 17 years. Photo Credit: @thedoyinbrand, ui.edu.ng

Source: TikTok

However, Wale began selling opposite UI 17 years ago.

"I have been selling books for 26 years, but in UI, I have been selling books here for 17 years. I started in Ikeja and I sold books in Oshodi before coming here," Wale told @thedoyinbrand.

Why Wale sells books opposite UI

When asked why he ventured into bookselling, Wale stated that he was formerly a printer and a synthetic leather welder, but the high cost of the machine for his business made him consider book selling.

"It is a long story. I am a printer and synthetic leather welder. I don't think you've heard of that profession before. We make dining table mats, we make office table mats, we make business card holder, we make assorted types of bags.

"I can produce more than 100 items that if I launch into the market, it is going to hit the market. But why I left that profession for this, I had to postpone that profession, the machine is too expensive. I couldn't afford the machine.

"I learnt printing in Yaba tech. The synthetic leather, nobody taught me. I only went to the industry..."

On what has kept him consistent over the years, Wale explained:

"The love of reading has kept me consistent and again book is a very profitable business."

A TikTok video of Wale's interview has been met with mixed reactions, with many speaking highly of him.

Wale Muri says selling books is a profitable business. Photo Credit: @thedoyinbrand

Source: TikTok

Watch his interview below:

University of Ibadan: Bookseller hailed online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the bookseller's interview below:

iyebiye 💎💎💎💎💎 said:

"I do buy novels and fairly used text books from him then in 2013/2016 he was a life saver because I will money for 1 new next books to buy 2 or 3 fairly used next books from him depending on how neat those next books are."

piercings & pedi in ibadan said:

"I bought over 100 books from this man btw 2018 and 2019 he sells really good books too."

victoriaokiyi said:

"Now I know his name but na better person he be. I was in secondary school when I met him sometimes in 2009/2010. He even sold for fifty naira for people like me. I just wanted to read and he allowed me by selling so cheap. Small public school girl like me now in USA, he was very instrumental. I read way too many American novels. I wonder if he still recognizes me. My favorite author was Danielle Steel and Sue Grafton. Once he sees me passing, he would tell me he has new titles of these authors and he sold for fairy good prices. I am glad to see that he is still thriving."

TheEmmaIbekwe said:

"This man sold me all the copies of Dean Koontz I bought opposite UI. mehn, how time flies mehn."

Hulkimarny said:

"I know him. Someone should interview my mom too. She has been selligg eggs for over 40 years still close to where this guy sells. Na my bros be this."

Maverick_swim said:

"So, he’s a printer? I knew it! I have always wondered how he got to have so much books. I have bought a lot of books from him."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female student of the University of Ibadan had highlighted the advantages and disadvantages

Man visits University of Ibadan bookstore

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who visited the University of Ibadan bookstore had shared his experience.

The man made a short video, where he gave his review of Nigeria's premier university's bookstore. He hailed the university's bookstore, claiming that there is no book one desires on earth that can not be found in the bookstore. He made a short TikTok video showing the many books arranged on shelves in the bookstore.

He, however, said that the university's book prices are non-negotiable, which implies that they are fixed. The Nigerian Legal System book by Ese Malemi was sold to him at the bookstore for N15k. The man's bio says he is studying law in his 30s.

Source: Legit.ng