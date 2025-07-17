The family of the late President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in attendance as President Bola Tinubu presided over the expanded Special Session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in honour of the late former President

In a trending video, Yusuf Buhari and two of his sisters were seated during the special session but the absence of his wife, former First Lady Dr. Aisha Buhari, was notable

Governors, Senate President, ministers and other top government officials penned emotional tributes

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, July 17, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presided over a special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) convened in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aisha Buhari was absent at the special Federal Executive Council (FEC) held in honour of the late former president. Photo credit: Aisha Buhari, Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Special FEC: Aisha Buhari absent

The FEC session, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, drew high-profile dignitaries, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

In a trending video, several members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and children of the late President Buhari were also present at the session. However, the absence of his wife, former First Lady Dr. Aisha Buhari, was notable.

How Buhari was honoured and buried

Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

Buhari passed away on Sunday, July 13, in London after a prolonged illness. The former president’s body, accompanied by his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other elites, arrived at his residence around 4:33 PM.

Buhari was later lowered into the grave by Vice President Kashim Shettima and others on Tuesday, July 15.

After giving the his late predecessor a state funeral, President Bola Tinubu approved an expanded Special Session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in his honour. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

FEC meeting: Tinubu pour encomium on late Buhari

On Thursday, President Tinubu arrived at the Council Chambers at about 5:27 p.m. to begin the solemn proceedings, where a minute of silence was observed in honour of the late statesman.

In his tribute, Tinubu described Buhari as a patriotic and resolute leader whose integrity and humility defined his years in office and beyond.

“He was respectful without pretence to his peers. He was kind to those who served under him. Even in death, he maintained the serenity that defined him in life,” Tinubu said.

The President further eulogized the late Buhari’s legacy of service, saying, “His patriotism was lived more in action than in words. The authority of office never changed him in the face of crisis. He remained resolute. He was, in every sense of the word, a good man, an honourable man, and a decent man.”

As reported by Vanguard, the session served as both a reflection on the late President’s leadership and a gesture of national respect as the country continues to mourn one of its most consequential leaders in recent history.

Watch the video of Buhari's family at FEC meeting below:

