Video: Aisha Buhari Absent As Tinubu Presides over FEC in Honour of Late Ex-President
- The family of the late President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in attendance as President Bola Tinubu presided over the expanded Special Session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in honour of the late former President
- In a trending video, Yusuf Buhari and two of his sisters were seated during the special session but the absence of his wife, former First Lady Dr. Aisha Buhari, was notable
- Governors, Senate President, ministers and other top government officials penned emotional tributes
State House, Abuja - On Thursday, July 17, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presided over a special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) convened in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.
Special FEC: Aisha Buhari absent
The FEC session, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, drew high-profile dignitaries, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.
In a trending video, several members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and children of the late President Buhari were also present at the session. However, the absence of his wife, former First Lady Dr. Aisha Buhari, was notable.
How Buhari was honoured and buried
Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.
Buhari passed away on Sunday, July 13, in London after a prolonged illness. The former president’s body, accompanied by his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other elites, arrived at his residence around 4:33 PM.
Buhari was later lowered into the grave by Vice President Kashim Shettima and others on Tuesday, July 15.
FEC meeting: Tinubu pour encomium on late Buhari
On Thursday, President Tinubu arrived at the Council Chambers at about 5:27 p.m. to begin the solemn proceedings, where a minute of silence was observed in honour of the late statesman.
In his tribute, Tinubu described Buhari as a patriotic and resolute leader whose integrity and humility defined his years in office and beyond.
“He was respectful without pretence to his peers. He was kind to those who served under him. Even in death, he maintained the serenity that defined him in life,” Tinubu said.
The President further eulogized the late Buhari’s legacy of service, saying, “His patriotism was lived more in action than in words. The authority of office never changed him in the face of crisis. He remained resolute. He was, in every sense of the word, a good man, an honourable man, and a decent man.”
As reported by Vanguard, the session served as both a reflection on the late President’s leadership and a gesture of national respect as the country continues to mourn one of its most consequential leaders in recent history.
Watch the video of Buhari's family at FEC meeting below:
Aisha hugged Nigerian Flag that draped Buhari's corpse
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Buhari's corpse, draped in Nigeria's white and green colours, was received by President Bola Tinubu, government officials, and others.
An image showing Aisha, Nigeria's former first lady, in an emotional moment has caught the attention of many internet users.
