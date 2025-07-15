The burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari has been concluded at his residence in Daura, Katsina State

A video that captured the final internment of the soldier-turned-democrat has emerged online and stirred fresh reactions

The site of Buhari’s final internment is a garden inside his compound in Daura, and President Tinubu, his vice, including other eminent Nigerians and politicians, were seen at Buhari's favourite spot

An emerging video has shown the graveside where the late former President Muhammadu Buhari was buried at his residence in Daura, Katsina state, has surfaced.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the exact spot where the former President Muhammadu Buhari frequently sat in his residence, the garden to be precise, was selected as the site for his final resting place.

Meanwhile, dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, are currently seated at the graveside ahead of Buhari's final internment.

The site of Buhari’s final internment is a garden inside his compound in Daura.

Nigerians react to Buhari's grave side

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@AuthorityBright tweeted:

"RIP General, you paid your dues well."

@EmperorKaash tweeted:

"The unfortunate end of every man."

@BluebirdRtd tweeted:

"Wike suppose dey see this grave. Final destination for every man."

@EazzyAyo622121 tweeted:

"Life na 6ft no matter who you are. I’m humble."

@Albantawee2

"My his gentle soul rest in peace."

@_godknowsme_ tweeted:

"At the end of the day, he will be left outside when everyone has left. Under the sun and rain till thy kingdom come, he won't talk to anyone. What a world.

"Someone should send this video to Wike that this is the end of Buhari.

"He should calm down."

@Jaywears tweeted:

"Vanity upon vanity."

@john_nderitu tweeted:

"This seems to be quite a chaotic interment, a tad more confused than Abacha's funeral..Tinubu thugs seem not to have familiarized themselves with Buhari's family members."

