An arts student took to the Internet to celebrate herself after scoring a very high score in English Language and other subjects she did

Days after she sat for the 2026 UTME, she took to social media to share a screenshot of the total score she got and shared how she felt

Many individuals who saw the total JAMB score took to the comments section of the photos she shared to talk about her performance

A young lady who is an Arts student has gone viral online after scoring 94 in English in her JAMB exam and sharing what she scored in Government.

The lady shared a screenshot showing all the subjects she wrote in her 2026 UTME examination and her total score.

Arts student excels in 2026 UTME, goes viral online. Photo Source: Tiktok/deevynn16

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Lady displays 2026 UTME result

At the beginning of the post, she added a caption about being doubted and told she would not perform excellently in her JAMB exam.

The statement allegedly made to her read:

“There’s no way you would score high for a second time.”

However, the young lady, who is an Arts student, got a very high score in the 2026 JAMB examination and took to the comment section to share a screenshot of her 2026 UTME result.

JAMB 2026: Arts student goes viral after scoring 94 in English, shares full result. Photo Source: Tiktok/deevynn16

Source: TikTok

@deevynn16 added a description to the post, which read:

“Omo this is soo unexpected I’m so speechless fr.”

Many people who came across her TikTok post and saw the total score she got took to the comments section of the post to react.

Legit.ng has reached out to the young lady for comments on her story, but has not received a response at the time of writing this report.

Reactions as lady posts UTME result

The joyce! stressed:

"Ouuuu proud of you !"

B added:

"Ohh my baby congrats."

Raven said:

"Which day did you write yours, please?"

BENNIE wrote:

"Omoo Thank God oo."

𝒰𝓎𝑜𝓎𝑜𝑔𝒽𝑒𝓃 said:

"Congratulations."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared her sister’s reaction after checking her 2026 UTME result.

She said her sister wants to study nursing at the university, but she was very sad after seeing her score. In the video, the girl was seen crying because her result was below 200.

Legit.ng recently reported that a 37-year-old man shared his 2026 UTME result after retaking the JAMB exam 16 years after his first attempt.

He said he previously studied Mass Communication, but now wants to go back to school to study English Language for a second degree. The man revealed that he scored 285 in the 2026 UTME, which is higher than the 261 he got in his first attempt many years ago.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mother reacted angrily after seeing her son’s 2026 UTME result.

She scolded him and compared his score with that of other students who scored above 300 in the exam. In the video, she was heard mentioning his total score of 207 and expressing disappointment over his performance.

Lady shares brother’s reaction to UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady shared a video of her brother after checking his 2026 UTME result.

She said she told him he would learn how to make shawarma if he did not get admission after writing JAMB three times. In the video, the boy checked his result and found out he passed.

Source: Legit.ng