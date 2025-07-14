The news of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s death at a London clinic has continued to make waves online

Legit.ng earlier reported that the statesman was announced dead on Sunday, July 3, as verified by his former spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu

A video went viral recently showing when the deceased daughter Zahra, wept bitterly on the streets of London over her father’s death

The death of Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari has sparked a wave of public emotions online as countrymen and top personalities mourn him.

However, a video emerged that captured scenes from the hospital where he died. In the viral video, two ladies in hijabs walk into the hospital's reception area. A few minutes later, one of them burst into tears, weeping uncontrollably.

Zahra Buhari seen crying over father's death. Credit: @mbuhari, @mrs_zmbi

Her screams filled the quiet streets of London as she tried to hold herself together.

A young man and woman walked out of the hospital to console her and further led her back into the medical premises.

The caption accompanying the footage revealed that Zahra, the former President's daughter, was the woman caught on camera shortly after his death.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Zahra Buhari’s video

enybee90 said:

"Una really interpret this script well o,😂😂😂."

walebrown1 said:

"All the money they stole and kept, they can't build a hospital in Nigeria."

zinnycharms said:

"It is soooooo shameful that this leaders go abroad to get treated, meanwhile the hospitals in their country is dilapidated and dead."

olori.adeyemo1 said:

"Baba 82 die una dey cry …coming from person wey money no be her problem, you know how many people your papa kpai during #endsars and change of currency."

essential___vic said:

"The man that said we should eat Nigerian rice and leave foreign rice."

ada_ebele said:

"So he goes to uk too for treatment I thought he loved everything about Nigeria 😢."

darloclothings01 said:

"See how Nigerians are happy. It is well."

nsmmartins.a said:

"See better acting koni daa fun gbogbo yiin."

proudly_naijaprince said:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljana Fidaus."

og_kusha67 said:

"Na jubril or buhari kpai? Abeg allegedly asking o 😂, Before una come for me."

asa_iyke1 said:

"so touching but why travel out for treatment wen he was a president for 8 years nd he didn’t do anything to reform our health care facilities.."

dr_akubunwa said:

"Them too need to cry. Many Nigerians cried during their papa regime. Some lost loved ones.. 1000s of Nigerians kpaid."

hamanex2 said:

"May Allah forgive him."

iam_oredam said:

"Who dey do the video make the tell us first😂😂."

machigovernor said:

"That’s how family he murdered there kids during endsars felt …."

devcom.ng said:

"My father died too. He couldn't afford a London hospital because of bad leaders after working for government for 35 years. I have nothing to see here.."

Nigerians mourn former president of the country, Muhammadu Buhari. Credit: @mbuhari

Bright Seer's prophecy on Buhari trends

Legit.ng previously reported that the death of the former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari hit many Nigerians with shock as an old prophecy about the sad event trended.

Popular celebrity prophet Bright the Seer shared a throwback video where she prophesied about it.

In the now-trending clip, the preacher mentioned the date it was going to happen, and it matched accurately.

