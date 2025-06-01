Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue state - Suspected Fulani herdsmen have hijacked a commercial bus loaded with traders returning from Orie Orba Market in Udenu Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State.

The gunmen hijacked the bus on Saturday evening, May 31, 2025, around 7 p.m. along the Owukpa–Orokam road in Ogbadibo LGA, Benue state.

Gunmen hijack commercial bus and kidnap traders.

Source: Original

As reported by Vanguard, the gunmen ambushed and abducted the victims, who are predominantly female passengers.

According to eyewitnesses, the bandits left behind a woman who was shot and severely wounded to her critical condition.

The woman is reportedly receiving treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital in Okpoga.

The suspected herdsmen whisked away several women—both young and adult during the attack.

The leader of the Owukpa vigilante group disclosed that local security operatives are making efforts to rescue the abducted women.

The gunmen had yet to contact any of the victims’ families as of Sunday morning, June 1, 2025.

Herdsmen shoot Catholic priest, Kidnap two others

Recall that a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongu, was shot by suspected armed herdsmen along the Makurdi–Naka Road in Benue State.

The assailants abducted two other occupants of the vehicle, whisking them away into the forest after assuming the priest had died.

Security personnel swiftly intervened, rescuing Fr. Atongu and rushing him to the hospital, where he is being stabilised.

APC Chieftain, 3 others killed in fresh Benue attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Akaabo Johnson, and three other people were reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be armed herders in Benue state.

The attack, reportedly described as unprovoked, occurred on Tuesday evening in the Mbatsada communities of Mbalom and Mbasombo wards, Gwer East LGA.

The chairman of Gwer-East LGA, Timothy Adi, confirmed the incident and shared further details, but the state police command has yet to release an official statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng