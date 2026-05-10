Davido's second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, recently trended on social media over her new milestone

The DMW label owner and Afrobeats star also took time out to specially celebrate his daughter

Fans and well-wishers also joined the Unavailable crooner to pen adorable messages to Hailey Adeleke

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, as his lookalike and second daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, whom he had with his second baby mama, Amanda, turned 9 on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Celebrating his daughter, Davido, who recently announced a break from music to support his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke's political campaign, shared an adorable picture of Hailey with a birthday message.

Davido shares cute pictures of his daughter Hailey Adeleke to celebrate her new age, Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

"Happy birthday to my beautiful baby. Big 9," Davido wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido showcased the strong bond between him and his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Davido shared a video from his rehearsal session as he prepares to kick-start his Europe tour.

However, the highlight was the moment the unavailable crooner put a FaceTime call through to his daughter as he rehearsed, performing some of his songs for her and putting in energy as though he were singing live on stage.

Reciprocating, Hailey could be seen at the end of the phone call, grooving to her father's songs as he performed.

In a caption of the video, which he shared on his Instagram story, he said, 'My daughter Hailey is such a vibe.'

A screenshot of Davido's message to his daughter on her 9th birthday is below:

Fans pen heartwarming messages to Davido's second daughter Hailey Adeleke on her 9th birthday. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate Davido's second daughter, Hailey

Reacting, many of the music star's fans and followers stormed social media to pen heartwarming messages as many gushed about the singer's daughter. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

annamysty commented:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU HAILEY ADELEKE ....YOU ARE A STAR KEEP SHINING AND MAKING EVERYONE PROUD."

MissRozapepper wrote:

"Happy 9th Birthday to Davido’s daughter beautiful daughter ( Hailey). May your new age be filled with happiness, laughter, wisdom, and endless blessings. Keep shining brightly and growing into an amazing young queen. Enjoy your special day, princess."

sUccessful1o2 commented:

"Happy Birthday to Davido’s carbon copy, Hailey Adeleke 30BG WISH HER A HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

PharmTooGood said:

"Watching Hailey Adeleke Blow French Fluently Like that Reminds Me of A Wasted Opportunity in my Life. To The New Generation, Hear me Well, Take Foreign Languages being Taught in School Seriously, even if it's Ghana."

McPilot7 commented:

"Omo Davido gene too strong ooo see as Okunnu fine GOAT no Dey born COW Happy Birthday Hailey Adeleke."

Chizurummmm wrote:

"She's so beautiful A very pretty lil girl .. Happy Birthday Hailey."

What Governor Adeleke said about Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke explained why Davido was chosen to lead the youth mobilisation arm of his re‑election campaign.

The announcement followed Davido’s recent visit to Osun, where he was warmly received by his uncle and party members.

The governor, popularly known as Imole, said Davido’s global influence and strong connection with young people made him the right choice to inspire and energise the campaign.

Source: Legit.ng