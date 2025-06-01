An improvised explosive device planted at a local bus stop exploded in Mairari village, Guzamala local government area of Borno state

The bomb explosion killed at least nine passengers and left many others on Saturday, May 31, 2025

The Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, shared more details about the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno state - An improvised explosive device planted at a local bus stop killed nine passengers and left many injured after exploding in Borno State.

The tragic incident occurred around 11 am on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Mairari village, Guzamala local government area of the state.

Bomb explosion kills nine passenger in a bus stop in Borno stop.

Source: Original

As reported by The Punch, the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, confirmed the bomb explosion.

Lawan said those killed were passengers waiting to board vehicles at the bus stop.

“It is unfortunate that nine of my resilient constituents were killed by planted IEDs while waiting to board vehicles at a local bus stop in Mairari village.”

He disclosed that the injuted victims were evacuated to hospitals in Monguno and Maiduguri for treatment.

The lawmaker further stated that:

“You are aware that Mairari village, which was previously the only village resettled twice with civil authority in the entire Guzamala Local Government Area, has once again been deserted due to Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks.

“As resilient people, many of those taking refuge in Monguno, Guzamala, and Maiduguri often visit the Mairari community to engage in farming.

“Unfortunately, terrorists who have been monitoring their movements planted IEDs at the local bus stop, which exploded while they were waiting to board commercial vehicles back to their destinations.”

Lawan appealed to the military and other security agencies to restore safety in Guzamala, especially in Gudumbali the council headquarters Mairari village.

He added the surrounding areas, which have been deserted and under Boko Haram control without civil authority for many years.

The lawmaker extended condolences to the families of the deceased and those who sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He also asked Allah to grant the souls of the victims Aljanatul Firdaus and prayed for the swift recovery of the inured.

Explosion hits Abuja bus-stop opposite army cantonment

Recall that an explosion rocked a popular bus stop in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on Monday, May 26, 2025.

It was gathered that the bus stop is opposite the Mogadishu Cantonment in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

The Nigerian Army has reacted to the unfortunate incident and provided a fresh update on the current state of things.

Wike breaks silence over Abuja bomber kills self

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike dismissed reports that the explosion near Abacha Barracks was a sulcide bombing, calling it a tragic accident instead.

Military sources said the suspect carrying the IED was stopped near the barracks, but the device exploded shortly after, killing him and injuring two others.

Wike urged residents to stay calm amid rising political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections and assured continued government efforts to ensure security in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng