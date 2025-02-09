The President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Igboayaka Igboayaka, has been kidnapped in Owerri, Imo state

Igboayaka was abducted by gunmen who invaded his Works layout residence in Owerri on Saturday, February 8, 2025

The National President of the Igbo National Council, Chilos Godsent, narrated how Igboayaka was kidnapped

Owerri, Imo state - Gunmen have abducted the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Igboayaka Igboayaka, from his Works layout residence in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Igboayaka was kidnapped by the gunmen, numbering seven on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Gunmen dressed in black kidnapped the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Igboayaka Igboayaka from his residence in Imo state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

As reported by The Punch, the National President of the Igbo National Council, Chilos Godsent, raised the alarm over Igboayaka’s abduction in a statement.

The police spokesperson for Imo State, DSP Henry Okoye, who also confirmed the kidnap incident said investigation has commenced to determine Igboayaka’s whereabouts

The Igbo Council leader said seven gunmen, dressed in black stormed Igboayaka’s residence and arrested him in a Neo Mafia Gestapo manner.

“On Saturday 8th February 2025 at about 7:00 pm we heard the sad news that gunmen dressed in black and numbering up to seven arrived on a Sienna and a Lexus SUV and forcefully arrested the President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) – Comrade Igboayaka. O. Igboayaka—in a Neo Mafia Gestapo manner at Works Layout Owerri Imo State.

“Since this sad news, attempts by teeming Members of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), family members, friends, and associates to reach him through his mobile lines to ascertain his way about have failed because all his mobile lines were switched off immediately the ugly incident took place."

