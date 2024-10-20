Tragedy struck at Ihievbe-Ogben in the Owan East local government area of Edo state on Thursday, October 17

Gunmen ambushed and attacked quarry workers killing a police inspector, injuring another police officer, and an expatriate

The state police spokesperson, Moses Yamu, provided more details about the tragic incidents and the injured persons

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Owan East, Edo state - Gunmen have killed a yet-to-be-identified police inspector during an attack on quarry workers at Ihievbe-Ogben in Owan East local government area of Edo state.

The hoodlums also injured another police officer (an orderly) and an expatriate working with the company.

The injured expatriate and the police officer are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

A source said the incident happened while the workers were going to their base camp after the day’s work on Thursday, October 17.

According to The Punch, the source said the gunmen ambushed the workers and shot them.

The source further disclosed that the injured police officer and expatriate are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The state police spokesperson, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the tragic incident disclosed that the command has commenced an investigation.

“The attack took place. One of our men was killed while another was injured alongside an expatriate.’

“Investigation into the incident is ongoing alongside efforts in collaboration with the military to apprehend the suspects is in progress.”

