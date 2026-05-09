2Baba's wife and Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru was among the prominent figures who attended the NDC national convention in Abuja

The music star's wife, who made headlines after defecting from the PDP to the NDC, also drummed up support for Peter Obi

Osawaru also shared a photo of her with the former Anambra state governor as her defection continues to spark reactions

Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, on Saturday, May 9, 2026, shared her rare encounter with former Anambra state governor Peter Obi at the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) national convention in Abuja.

In a post via her Instagram story, Natasha, who is the wife of Nigerian legendary singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, shared a picture of Obi and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

2Baba’s wife Natasha Osawaru makes her support for Peter Obi and Kwankwaso public. Credit: honnatashaosawaru/ndc

Source: Instagram

The Edo lawmaker also drummed up support for Obi and Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 elections.

"The men for the job, we are all OK," she wrote on the caption of the picture of her with Peter Obi.

Natasha's picture with Obi comes after she made waves on social media after she decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the National Democratic Coalition (NDC).

The event, which took place in Abuja, attracted several political figures and party supporters, but it was 2Baba’s unexpected appearance that caught the attention of many Nigerians.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the NDC has zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria, a move seen as boosting the chances of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi.

The decision was announced on Saturday during the party’s national convention in Abuja. The party also confirmed the development in a post on its official X handle, which read, “NDC Presidential ticket is zoned to the South!!”

A screenshot of Natasha Osawaru's post about Peter Obi and Kwankwaso is below:

2Baba’s wife Natasha Osawaru shares glimpse of her encounter with Peter Obi and Kwankwaso at NDC convention. Credit: honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

More reactions as Natasha Osawaru joins NDC

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

TheAtaga commented:

"So 2Baba will campaign for Peter Obi in 2027. Interesting!!!"

Horlalekan Ebenezer Hogungbuyi commented:

"Yoruba said otilo Meaning ( E don go ) that means that's the end of Natasha I think 2baba will have time to face his music carrier now and he'll now be the one to be taking Natasha to show."

Monday Okene reacted:

"2face na ADC secretary."

Dorcas Lawan said:

"She looks different here o Congratulations to her."

Sunday Obasi wrote:

"The Red Carpet Chambers Must Hear It From The NDC Women Come 2027 General Election Those With The Evil Brooms Must Be Swept Out."

Stella Tuduo commented:

"This one dey look for free free structure to follow. BCS no good reputation with their followers."

Natasha Osawaru praises 2Baba

Legit.ng previously reported that Natasha and 2Baba's marriage once again became a topic of discussion on social media after she showered praises on him.

Sharing a picture from her defection from PDP to NDC, Natasha hailed the singer, whom she described as a supportive husband.

The photo she shared, however, sparked reactions as netizens shared their observations. Reacting, someone said,

"See as 2 baba come resemble papa osapkolo here lol I hope he’s okay oo because i nor understand this look."

Source: Legit.ng