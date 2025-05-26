A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongu, was shot by suspected armed herdsmen along the Makurdi–Naka Road in Benue State

The assailants abducted two other occupants of the vehicle, whisking them away into the forest after assuming the priest had died

Security personnel swiftly intervened, rescuing Fr. Atongu and rushing him to the hospital, where he is being stabilised

Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongu, the Catholic priest overseeing St. John Quasi Parish, Jimba, was reportedly shot by suspected armed herdsmen along the Makurdi–Naka Road on Saturday evening.

The attack occurred while the priest was returning from Makurdi to his duty post in Naka when he drove into an ambush.

Sources revealed that two other individuals traveling with the priest were abducted by the assailants and taken into the forest after the attackers assumed Fr. Atongu had succumbed to his injuries.

Their whereabouts remain unknown, raising concerns over their safety.

Timely security intervention and medical efforts

Security personnel arrived promptly at the scene, rescuing the priest, who had already lost a significant amount of blood.

He was swiftly transported to the hospital, where medical personnel are working to stabilise his condition.

Catholic diocese calls for prayers

In response to the attack, Rev. Fr. Shima Ukpanya, Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, issued a letter urging prayers for Fr. Atongu’s speedy recovery. Writing on behalf of Bishop Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, he stated:

“I write on behalf of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Rev. Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, to inform you and request your prayers for the quick recovery of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongu, who was attacked and shot this evening around Tyolaha, along the Makurdi–Naka Road, Gwer West Local Government Area (LGA), by suspected terrorist herdsmen. Let us unite in prayer for God’s healing upon him as the medical team works to stabilize him. May our Lady, Mother of Perpetual Help, intercede for us."

Police yet to respond

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Catherine Anene, for an official statement were unsuccessful at the time of this report.

This tragic incident highlights ongoing security concerns on the Makurdi–Naka Road and the urgent need for increased safety measures to protect commuters and residents.

