Chief Patrick Ojechema Idoko receives endorsement from prominent Idoma youth group for 2027 Senate race

Idoko discusses legislative initiatives on renewable energy with former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce during APC screening

Growing youth support and philanthropic efforts could influence Benue South senatorial contest ahead of 2027 elections

A frontline aspirant for the Benue South Senatorial seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Patrick Ojechema Idoko, has received the endorsement of a prominent Idoma youth group ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was announced on Friday, May 8, in a statement cited by Legit.ng signed by the youth wing of the Owofu K’Idoma Sociocultural Group during the ongoing APC screening exercise for aspirants.

2027 Election: Idoma Youths Announce Preferred Candidate for Senate

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The group described Idoko as a credible candidate whose programmes and vision aligned with the aspirations of the Idoma people.

Speaking on behalf of the group, spokesperson of the organisation, Comrade Williams Agidani, said members across the nine local government areas in Benue South had been mobilised to support the APC aspirant.

“He was not a Senator or even Councilor, when he used his resources to grade over 10 local roads across communities in Ogbadibo, bought cars for our youths, empowered widows and the vulnerables through the Mercy & Ojechema Foundation, giving scholarships to orphans, facilitating good paid jobs, etc, for the past one decade.

“How much more now that he is going to represent us as Senator? We need to rally round him and ensure we deliver him,” he added.

Idoko speaks on legislative plans

Speaking with journalists shortly after meeting former Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, at the APC screening venue, Idoko said both politicians discussed possible collaboration on legislative initiatives, particularly in the area of renewable energy.

According to him, the conversation focused on strategies to improve national development through quality legislation and innovation in the energy sector.

“One of such discussions was networking with strategic alliance to champion the course of renewable energy in Nigeria,” Idoko stated.

He revealed that Ben Murray-Bruce proposed a bill aimed at gradually replacing diesel and petrol-powered vehicles with electric vehicles in Nigeria.

“In agreement with my blueprint on power and energy, Senator Ben Bruce talked about proposing a Bill to gradually start replacing our diesel and petroleum cars with electrical cars in the National Assembly.

“To me, I would not only support the Bill, I would also propose that, since it is a new technology, it is high time we joined the global trend so that Nigeria will not be left out,” Idoko added.

Aspirant outlines development agenda

The APC aspirant also spoke on his plans for agriculture, education, security and economic development if elected into the Senate in 2027.

Although he declined to elaborate extensively on his earlier comments regarding ranching and goat farming, Idoko said his policy direction would become clearer after the election.

“No need to over flog the issue. My media team has already sent out a statement to that fact.

“We shall wait for the full implementation of all my blueprints, including agriculture, security, power and energy, economy, education, etc, after I'm inaugurated as Senator representing Benue South in June 2027,” he added.

Support grows ahead of 2027 elections

The endorsement is expected to strengthen Idoko’s campaign within the APC as political activities ahead of the 2027 elections continue to gather momentum in Benue State.

Observers say growing youth support and his philanthropic activities across communities in Benue South could play a significant role in shaping the senatorial contest.

Source: Legit.ng