A chieftain of the ruling APC, Akaabo Johnson, and three other people have been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be armed herders in Benue state

The attack, reportedly described as unprovoked, occurred on Tuesday evening in the Mbatsada communities of Mbalom and Mbasombo wards, Gwer East LGA

The chairman of Gwer-East LGA, Timothy Adi, confirmed the incident and shared further details, but the state police command has yet to release an official statement

Gunmen suspected to be armed herders have reportedly killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), identified as Akaabo Johnson and three other people during an attack on the Mbatsada communities in the Mbalom and Mbasombo council ward in Gwer East local government area of Benue state.

According to the natives, the suspected armed herders invaded the communities on Tuesday, May 6, in a commando way and shot indiscriminately, resulting in the death of four people.

As reported by The Punch, the chairman of Gwer-East LGA, Timothy Adi, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, May 7, and noted that the attack was unprovoked.

Adi, who decried the activities of armed herders in the council, said that the Tuesday attack was the second within the last two weeks.

He said that security men had been deployed to the area to secure the boundary lines of the local government area, in a bid to prevent further attacks.

Adi stated:

“Four dead bodies among them an APC elder in the ward were recovered and there bodies taken to St. Gregory Hospital morgue.

“I urge residents, particularly the youth, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to relevant security agencies.

“We must remain united and steadfast. This attack is a tragedy, but we will not allow fear to rule us. Governor Alia is not resting—plans are underway to put an end to these unprovoked attacks.”

Meanwhile, the Benue state police command's spokesperson, Catherine Anene, is yet to react to the development or release an official statement regarding the attack.

Legit.ng reported that tensions rose between the Benue state government and the House of Representatives over the surge in killings.

Rep. Philip Agbese blamed Governor Hyacinth Alia for allegedly abandoning the state's anti-open grazing law.

Governor Alia, through his media aide, dismissed Agbese’s claims, stating that suspending laws requires due legislative process and reaffirming his commitment to enforcing the anti-grazing law.

