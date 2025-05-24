Unknown assailants killed a family of four, including three females and an elderly man, in Isseke, Anambra State. The motive for the attack remains unclear

Police spokesperson confirmed the tragedy, identifying the victims as Ichie Kennedy Igboanugo's family. Investigations are ongoing, and the area has been secured

The community demands justice for the family, with residents expressing outrage and mourning the loss while calling for swift action from the authorities

Isseke, Anambra state - A devastating tragedy struck Isseke in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on Thursday, May 21, as unknown assailants murdered a family of four in their apartment.

The victims, including three females and one elderly man, were found lifeless in their rooms after the gunmen invaded their home while they were sleeping.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, with eyewitnesses reporting that the assailants unprovokedly targeted the elderly man and his family.

Residents have expressed shock and sorrow as the community struggles to come to terms with the brutal act, Punch reported.

Details of the attack revealed by police spokesperson

In an official statement, the Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and identified the victims as Ichie Kennedy Igboanugo from Ekwuru Isseke, also known as Ichie Akuruoulo 1 of Isseke.

Ikenga explained that the police, alongside military personnel and other security operatives, had been conducting simultaneous clearance operations to dislodge criminal elements in the state. Regrettably, the attack occurred in the late hours of May 22, 2025.

“The criminals unprovokedly attacked the elderly man and his family members. The bodies of the victims have been recovered and deposited at the mortuary, while investigations continue," Ikenga stated.

Police focus on investigation and securing the area

The police are investigating the attack and have vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

SP Ikenga confirmed that the area has been cordoned off by a joint security team to prevent further incidents and maintain order.

“We are working on some clues to arrest the perpetrators. The joint security team has also reinforced the area for any untoward situation,” he added.

The police spokesperson also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and assured the public that further developments would be communicated as the investigation progresses.

Community demands justice as tragedy unfolds

As the investigation continues, the community remains in mourning, calling for justice for the slain family.

The attack has sparked outrage among residents who are demanding swift action from the authorities to ensure the safety of their community and prevent further acts of violence.

The family’s tragic loss has left the people of Isseke in a state of disbelief, as they rally around the grieving relatives, hoping for justice to be served.

