At least eight people were killed as gunmen attacked Wereng Camp Community, Riyom LGA, Plateau state

Many others were injured and several homes burnt as children and the elderly were among the casualties in the late-night assault, which saw food supplies looted by the attackers

This was after Governor Caleb Mutfwang had called on the federal government and also announce strict security measures and banned night grazing

Plateau state - No fewer than eight residents were reportedly killed at Wereng Camp Community of Riyom local government area of Plateau state, in a renewed attack by rampaging gunmen.

Eight dead, many injured, several homes burnt down as gunmen attack a community in Plateau state led by Caleb Mutfwang after he called on FG.

Source: Facebook

The gunmen also burnt down several homes, carting away foodstuffs in the process.

As reported by Leadership, the gunmen stormed the community late Wednesday night, May 14, and started opening fire sporadically on the people.

Several other persons were also injured and now receiving treatment in the hospital.

Confirming the development, a source who pleaded anonymity from the community said children and the aged persons were mostly caught in the attack.

Security operatives mum as gunmen attack Plateau

Governor Caleb Mutfwang visited affected communities as gunmen renew attack.

Source: Facebook

As of the time of filling this report, reach relevant security operatives including the Plateau state police command are yet to react to the development.

Recall that several communities had been attacked by armed men in Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Riyom local government areas of the state in the past few months.

Worried about this sad incident, Plateau state governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang had called on the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in addressing the attacks on citizens.

Governor Mutfwang also announced restrictions on the use of motorcycles from 7pm to 6am across the state until further notice while also banning night grazing in the state.

Mutfwang said the steps were to restore calm and strengthen vigilance in the state.

Tinubu summons security chiefs

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu summoned the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, at the Villa in Abuja.

The emergency meeting comes a day after Tinubu returned from Europe, amidst escalating violence in Plateau, Benue, and other parts of Nigeria.

Over 120 civilians have reportedly been killed due to rising insecurity during the president’s absence, prompting urgent consultations with top security chiefs.

Source: Legit.ng