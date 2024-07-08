Unidentified gunmen have murdered some people in Umuaka community in Njaba LGA of Imo state

The commissioner of police, Imo state command, Aboki Danjuma, took action on the latest attack

Like other states in Nigeria's southeast region, security has deteriorated in Imo state with frequent attacks by armed persons

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and security matters.

Owerri, Imo state - Unknown gunmen have opened fire on a patrol vehicle, killing three vigilante operatives and a passerby at Umuaka community in Njaba local government area (LGA) of Imo state.

As reported by Vanguard, the incident occurred near Hilltop Primary School at about 7:20 pm on Sunday, July 7.

3 vigilante operatives and one other person have been shot dead by some gunmen near Afor Umuaka market and Hilltop Primary School in Umuaka community of Imo state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

PM News also noted the sad development.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Confirming the tragic incident to NAN in Owerri on Monday, July 8, Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo state, said three vigilante personnel and a female passerby, hit by a stray bullet, died during the attack.

Okoye added that the commissioner of police (CP), Aboki Danjuma, had deployed a tactical squad to hunt down the attackers.

Worsening insecurity in southeast Nigeria persists

Like other states in Nigeria's southeast region, security has deteriorated in Imo state with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest attack occurred just a week after gunmen killed two police operatives in Abia state.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the controversial group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east.

Read more Imo state news

Gunmen kill 2 police operatives, 1 civilian

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen killed two police officers, including a civilian in Akabo, a community in Ikeduru LGA of Imo state.

A resident who recounted his ordeal reported that the attackers were driving along the road when they encountered police officers at a checkpoint and subsequently opened fire on them.

Source: Legit.ng