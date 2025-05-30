Nigeria Immigration Service arrested Onyeka Obu, a native doctor accused of ritual kidnapping and killings in Enugu, while he tried to flee at Badagry-Seme Border on May 28

Authorities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have apprehended Onyeka Obu, a native doctor accused of ritual kidnapping and killing in Enugu state, as he attempted to flee the country.

Obu was arrested on Wednesday, May 28, at the Badagry-Seme Border Area of Lagos state.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest and subsequent handover to the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force via a post on his X handle on Friday, May 30.

Legit.ng previously reported that Onyeka Obu allegedly buried several victims, including a pregnant woman, in a pit in Umumba Ndiagu, a community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu state, located in Nigeria’s south-east region. The gruesome incident reportedly occurred on Monday.

As reported by Premium Times, Obu, whose full name is Levi Onyeka Obieze Obu, is popularly known as Ozo Ezeani and “E dey play E dey show.”

Police and immigration officials conduct formal handover

Speaking the the Nigerian Immigration said:

“ONGOING: @nigimmigration, Lagos State Command hands over suspect wanted in Enugu State, Obi Levi Obieze, to @LagosPoliceNG at the Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja. The suspect was arrested at (the) Seme border,” Mr Hundeyin wrote.

A photograph shared by the police spokesperson showed Moshood Jimoh, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, alongside DO Adebambo, the Comptroller of the NIS in Lagos. Several other officials from both the police and immigration service were also present at the handover ceremony.

Police arrest 3 over Enugu ritual killings, native doctor

Previously, Legit.ng reported that authorities in Enugu state have arrested three men believed to be connected to the horrific discovery of a ritual killing site in Umumba Ndiagu, Ezeagu Local Government Area.

The suspects were apprehended following the rescue of a 13-year-old girl allegedly abducted by aides of a local native doctor, who has since fled the scene.

