Two resident pastors with the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, have been kidnapped in the Song local government area of Adamawa state

The state police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the gunmen kidnapped the pastors around 11 pm on Sunday, December 29

Nguroje disclosed the next line of action and plan on how to rescue the kidnapped pastors from their abductors

Adamawa state - Gunmen have kidnapped two resident pastors with the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, better known as Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa A Nigeria (EYN) in Adamawa state.

Rev. James Kwayang and his Secretary, Rev. Ishaku Chiwar were abducted around 11 pm on Sunday, December 29.

The kidnapped pastors are serving at the EYN local church council (LCC) at Mbila-Malibu in the Song local government area of the state.

According to Leadership, the state Police Public Relations Office (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the abduction of the pastors.

Nguroje disclosed that the police command has deployed personnel to rescue the two clergymen from their abductors.

EYN President, Rev. Daniel Mbaya, said the kidnapping incident has sent shockwaves throughout the church.

Mbaya called for prayers for the safe and speedy release of the pastors and support for the church during this difficult time.

“We call all Nigerians and the entire EYN community to join us in prayers for the safe and speedy release of the two men of God, comfort and strength for their families and loved ones, wisdom, and effectiveness for the security personnel working towards their release as well as for peace and protection for the EYN community and all those affected by this incident.”

The kidnappers were yet to contact the church or the families of the pastors at the time of filling this report.

