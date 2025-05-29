Personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Badagry-Seme border area have arrested one Obi Levi Obieze, alias Levi Obu Onyeka, wanted by the Nigerian police for alleged involvement in abduction, kidnapping, and ritual killing

The service public relations officer, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday, May 29

The immigration official stated that the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has confirmed the arrest

Badagry, Lagos state - Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have arrested Levi Obieze, a fleeing native doctor popularly known as ‘E de play, e de show'.

Obieze is wanted by the Enugu state police command over strong allegations of kidnappings and ritual killings.

Fleeing Levi Obieze finally captured

Reports indicate that Obieze, known for his ostentatious displays of wealth and frequent money spraying at public events, is now on the run along with his four wives.

His arrest took place at Gbaji checkpoint along Badagry-Seme Road, Lagos state, where Obieze was caught attempting to flee the country on a motorcycle.

The NIS confirmed the arrest on Thursday, May 29, through a statement by Akinsola Akinlabi, its official spokesperson.

The statement, shared on NIS' official handle, partly reads:

“Through credible intelligence, Obi Levi Obieze was apprehended by vigilant men of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Lagos State Border Patrol Command, at Gbaji checkpoint along Badagry-Seme Road while attempting to flee the country on a motorcycle."

The full statement can be read below:

Recall there was widespread panic in Umuojor, Umumba Ndiagu community in Ezeagu local council of Enugu state, following the discovery of two decomposing bodies in the soakaway pit of Obieze.

The grim discovery was linked to the kidnapping of a young girl on Monday, May 26, while she was accompanying her father to the farm.

The abduction occurred after two men on a motorcycle deceived the girl's father.

A source explained:

“She was walking with her father to the farm on Monday when two men riding on a motorcycle stopped and pretended that their motorcycle had developed faults.

“One of the men told the father of the little girl to please help them with his cutlass to use and fix the fault in the motorcycle, which the man obliged. They said the fault would require pushing the bike and begged him to help. It was in this process that one of the men grabbed the girl and jumped onto the motorcycle, and they zoomed off."

An alarm raised by the father prompted the local vigilante group to launch a search operation. Later that evening, villagers reported hearing loud cries from a bush near Obieze’s compound. The search party, acting on the lead, approached the premises, where Obieze reportedly tried to prevent their entry.

However, the vigilante team overpowered him, searched the compound, and successfully rescued the abducted girl. A deeper search revealed two decomposing corpses of pregnant women in separate soakaway pits on the property, sparking an uproar in the community.

Police arrest 3 over Enugu ritual killings

Earlier, authorities in Enugu arrested three men believed to be connected to the horrific discovery of a ritual killing site in Umumba Ndiagu, Ezeagu local government area (LGA).

The three persons arrested were identified as Uche Kingsley Agumba (33), Ilo Nweze Onyedikachi (36), and Ejike Odinwankpa (38).

