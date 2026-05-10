The NBS has disclosed that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas rose by 12.60%

Kaduna, Lagos, and Taraba recorded the highest prices for 5kg cooking gas refills, while Ondo posted the lowest

The North-West zone recorded the highest average cooking gas prices for both 5kg and 12.5kg cylinders

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, rose to N7,655.73 in March 2026.

Nigerians paid more to refill 5kg and 12.5kg cylinders Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

This represents a 12.60% increase on a month-on-month basis compared with N6,799.18 recorded in February 2026. On a year-on-year basis, the price increased by 4.55% from N7,322.49 recorded in March 2025.

The NBS stated this in its latest price watch report released on Thursday, May 7.

States with the highest 5kg cooking gas refill prices

Kaduna: N9,212.21

Lagos: N8,909.73

Taraba: N8,802.78

States with the lowest 5kg cooking gas refill prices

Bauchi: N6,295.40

Osun: N6,457.35

Ondo: N6,598.10

Zonal analysis for 5kg cooking gas

On a zonal basis, the North-West recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N8,137.81, followed by the North-East at N7,890.53.

The South-South recorded the lowest average price at N7,300.95.

12.5kg cooking gas prices rise

The NBS also disclosed that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased to N19,652.83 in March 2026.

This represents a 15.62% increase month-on-month from N16,997.94 recorded in February 2026. On a year-on-year basis, the price rose by 6.48% from N18,456.24 in March 2025.

Top states with the highest 12.5kg cooking gas refill prices

Nasarawa: N23,418.12

Kaduna: N23,030.52

Akwa Ibom: N22,816.74

The North-West recorded the highest cooking gas prices in Nigeria. Photo: NBS

Source: Facebook

Top states with the lowest 12.5kg cooking gas refill prices

Bauchi: N15,738.50

Osun: N16,143.38

Ondo: N16,495.25

Zonal analysis for 12.5kg cooking gas

Analysis by zone showed that the North-West recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder at N20,701.66, followed by the North-East at N20,351.32.

The South-East recorded the lowest average price at N18,432.63.

10 states record cheapest diesel prices

In a related development, the NBS announced that the average retail price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) stood at N1,361.57 per litre in January 2026.

This represents a 9.32% decrease compared with N1,501.58 recorded in January 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, the average retail price declined by 2.86% from N1,401.63 in December 2025.

Source: Legit.ng