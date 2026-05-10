Former Besiktas star Sinan Engin claims Galatasaray should consider selling Victor Osimhen if a €120m offer arrives

Engin raises concerns about Osimhen’s on-field behaviour, suggesting it may be affecting team dynamics and decision-making

Despite criticism, Osimhen remains a record-breaking striker and key figure in Galatasaray’s recent dominance

Former Besiktas midfielder Sinan Engin has sparked debate in Turkey after suggesting Galatasaray could be forced to cash in on Victor Osimhen if Europe’s biggest clubs come calling with huge bids this summer.

Osimhen remains one of the most in-demand strikers in world football after a sensational spell in Istanbul, where he has transformed Galatasaray’s attack and delivered major silverware.

Former Besiktas midfielder Sinan Engin has insisted that the behaviour of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has changed. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

But according to Engin, the decision may not only be financial—it could also be strategic for squad balance moving forward.

Speaking on the Asist Analiz YouTube channel, Engin pointed to interest from elite sides such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, claiming offers around €120 million would be too significant to reject.

“If clubs like Bayern Munich or Real Madrid are offering around €120 million or even more, then I support selling Osimhen,” he said.

While acknowledging Osimhen’s undeniable quality, Engin also raised eyebrows with claims about a shift in the striker’s attitude on the pitch.

He suggested that certain behavioural patterns could be influencing how Galatasaray’s attacking players operate during matches.

“We need to have a serious conversation with Osimhen. There have been changes in his behaviour. He’s not acting or performing the same way he used to,” Engin explained.

One of his key criticisms centred on decision-making in attacking transitions, where he believes teammates are now overly focused on feeding Osimhen rather than exploring better options.

“When Yunus gets the ball, he tries to play it to Osimhen because Osimhen gets angry. Sometimes there are better options available, but players still force the pass to him. That becomes a problem,” he added.

The comments have added fuel to ongoing debates about star-player dependency and whether Galatasaray’s attacking system has become too centred around the Nigerian forward.

Record-breaking numbers still define Osimhen’s dominance

Despite the criticism, Osimhen’s output for Galatasaray remains impossible to ignore.

Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after strikers in European football, with continued links to clubs across England, Spain, Germany, and France. Photo by Yasin Akgul

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles striker has enjoyed a historic spell in Turkey, breaking multiple records and leading Galatasaray to continued domestic dominance.

The 27-year-old striker became the fastest player in club history to reach 50 goals, achieving the milestone ahead of legendary striker Mauro Icardi.

He also broke Mario Jardel’s long-standing record by scoring over 35 goals in a single season across all competitions.

In the 2025/26 campaign alone, Osimhen has already registered 22 goals and 8 assists, as seen on Transfermarkt, continuing his elite-level production.

His influence was most evident when he scored a decisive brace against Antalyaspor to secure Galatasaray’s 26th league title and fourth consecutive championship.

Osimhen also made history as the first foreign player to score a brace in a Turkish Cup final, further cementing his legacy at the club.

Even amid transfer talk and criticism, Osimhen’s numbers continue to define him as one of Galatasaray’s most important modern-era signings.

Osimhen to miss Galatasaray’s final league game

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen will miss Galatasaray’s final league match of the season against Kasimpasa after receiving a yellow card during the clash against Antalyaspor.

The booking was Osimhen’s fifth of the Süper Lig campaign, automatically triggering a one-match suspension under league rules.

Source: Legit.ng