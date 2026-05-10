Arsenal recorded a vital 1-0 win against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, May 10

Belgian international Leandro Trossard scored the lone goal to cement the Gunners on the Premier League log

Fans have reacted to the performance of the North London side as they move five points above Manchester City

West Ham United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal FC in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Sunday, May 10.

A lone strike from Leandro Trossard handed the Gunners a crucial victory, moving them five points clear of Manchester City FC at the top of the table.

In the 16th minute, Eberechi Eze saw his right-footed effort from outside the box blocked after being set up by Bukayo Saka.

Six minutes later, Riccardo Calafiori’s close-range header was blocked by Konstantinos Mavropanos before the ball was eventually cleared away.

In the 36th minute, the home side registered their first goal attempt when Crysencio Summerville turned away from Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield and drove toward the goal. The winger attempted to curl the ball into the far corner but fired wide.

In the 45th minute, David Raya produced a save to deny Valentín Castellanos’ header from the centre of the box.

In the 83rd minute, Martin Odegaard tees up Leandro Trossard inside the box, and the forward's first-time shot takes a big deflection to land in the back of the net, per Sofascore.

In the 90+8 minute, Callum Wilson's strike was ruled out for a foul on David Raya after a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) examination, much to the fury of the home supporters.

With the victory, Arsenal moved a step closer to winning their first Premier League title in 22 years, having also qualified for the final of the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Gunners currently sit top of the EPL table with 79 points, while Manchester City FC remain in second place following their 3-0 victory over Brentford.

Arsenal fans react

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Arsenal fans following their vital win over West Ham. Read below:

@chr1st1an001 said:

"What a goal by Trossarddddddddddd,

"The league is ours 💪🫵💪💪💪"

@iamaqib14 wrote:

"Hell yeahhhhh !!!

"Amazing by Odegaard and Trossard. Love you all Arsenal fans out there !!

"Love you alll !!!!! ❤️❤️ ##COYG.:

@theinfoledger added:

"Wonderful. David Raya a a moment ago.

"Leo now. Arsenal have sealed the PL season this year.

"I don’t think they will get an equaliser."

@ogooluwaanthony said:

"What was Arteta thinking before he made those changes ? The substitutes made the difference. Next time, he might not be lucky."

@AMG_GT63_ wrote:

"Ødegaard changed the game the moment he came on. Captain came clutch when it mattered. COYG.'

Arteta speaks ahead of PL return

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta reacted to Paris Saint-Germain being Arsenal’s opponent in the UEFA Champions League final.

Arteta admitted that he expected a tough match, but confirmed that his focus immediately shifted to the Premier League as the title race got intense.

Source: Legit.ng