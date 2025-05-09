Inspector Christian Gbaratee was shot dead while Inspector Ekoro Isong went missing during a confrontation with gunmen

Gunmen ambushed police officers along the Port Harcourt–Aba Road while returning from Rivers state

The assailants stolen the gun from Gbaratee during the attack, as well as the suspect who had been in custody

Abia state - Gunmen killed Police Inspector Christian Gbaratee during an ambush of a team of police officers in Abia State.

It was gathered that the attack took place on a narrow road after a filling station along the Port Harcourt–Aba Road, Asa on Tuesday, May 6 around 8:30 pm.

The police officers were intercepted by five armed assailants dressed in combat attire while returning from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, disclosed this via his X handle @ZagazOlaMakama on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Makama said Police sources said Inspector Gbaratee was shot dead, while Inspector Ekoro Isong went missing during the confrontation.

The assailants went away with the gun stolen from Gbaratee during the attack, as well as the suspect who had been in custody.

“A prompt response by the police led to the recovery of a Toyota Corolla and other items, including expended ammunition, a laptop, and three traveling bags. Additionally, Inspector Isong later surfaced unharmed. The body of the late Inspector Gbaratee has been deposited at the Euro Allied Medical Center Mortuary for autopsy.

“A search operation in collaboration with military personnelAbia is ongoing to track down the attackers, recover the stolen firearm.”an

Gunmen kill police Inspector in Edo Quarry attack

Recall that tragedy struck at Ihievbe-Ogben in the Owan East local government area of Edo state on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Gunmen ambushed and attacked quarry workers killing a police inspector, injuring another police officer, and an expatriate.

The state police spokesperson, Moses Yamu, provided more details about the tragic incidents and the injured persons.

Police officer killed in gunmen attack on patrol team

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a policeman was killed and two others injured in an ambush by gunmen on a patrol team along Asaga Road in Ohafia, Abia State.

The attack, which took place around 7:30 am, prompted a swift response from local law enforcement and military personnel.

Authorities are actively searching for the suspects as investigations continue over what happened.

