There was tension and pandemonium at Owerrinta, located along the Umuahia-Aba Federal Expressway in Abia state

Gunmen opened fire and attacked the Police Rapid Response Squad facility killing a female detainee

The state Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, said the gunmen attacked the RRS facility at about midnight with three Hilux vehicles

Abia state - Gunmen killed a female detainee during an attack on the Police Rapid Response Squad facility at Owerrinta, located along the Umuahia-Aba Federal Expressway in Abia state.

It was gathered that the murdered detainee was arrested in connection with a child trafficking case.

The state Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, said the gunmen arrived in about three Hilux vehicles and opened fire on the RRS facility at about midnight on Monday, November 4.

According to The Punch, Isa said one suspect was arrested while the assailants while attempting to release detainees.

“Our personnel repelled the attack. However, the assailants used dynamite to blow off our roof. In their attempt to release detainees, they opened fire, resulting in the tragic death of a female suspect.”

“Following the incident, we pursued the suspects using technical methods and successfully arrested one individual. The police are currently interrogating him to identify other accomplices. We are making progress.”

Legit.ng recalls that gunmen attacked a police checkpoint and killed two officers in June 2024.

The daredevil gunmen also injured one other policeman during the attack at Opobo junction along Ikot Ekpene Road, Ogbor Hill.

The tragic incident happened barely a month after some soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion in Aba, were killed.

Gunmen attack Army outpost, kill soldiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than three Nigerian soldiers were killed by masked gunmen in the commercial city of Aba in Abia state in May 2024.

The gunmen who attacked the soldiers unaware in SUVs burnt their patrol van and the outpost at Obikabia junction.

It was gathered that military aircraft started hovering around Aba city centre after the attack on Thursday, May 30.

