Tragedy struck in New Anglican Road in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state after a man killed his ex-girlfriend, Chisom Ayogu

The suspect identified as Ogbonna killed his former girlfriend at his residence when she visited to inform him about her forthcoming marriage ceremony

Eyewitnesses narrated how the visit turned into a tragic incident leading to the death of Chisom, who was preparing for her wedding

Nsukka, Enugu state - Police operatives have arrested a middle-aged man identified as Ogbonna, for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, Chisom Ayogu in Enugu state.

It was gathered that Ogbonna, popularly known as Mourinho, killed Chisom Ayogu at his residence on New Anglican Road in the Nsukka local government area of the state.

The tragic incident occurred when Chison visited Mourinho at his home Nsukka, to inform him about her forthcoming marriage ceremony.

As reported by Vanguard, hailed from the Amufie community while Ogbonna is from the Igogoro community both from the Igbo-Eze North local government area of Enugu state.

The former lovers got into a disagreement during the visit leading Mourinho to violently assault his ex-girlfriend for reasons yet to be ascertained.

According to eyewitness accounts, Chisom was already unconscious by the time help arrived.

A resident of the area, who chose to remain anonymous, said Chisom was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending doctors in a nearby hospital.

The source disclosed that Ogbonna has been arrested by the police for interrogation.

