A solar panel engineer has shared his experience with a client who made an unexpected request after installation

According to the engineer, he had already installed about six units for the client when the client called again to request adjustments

The engineer disclosed the request the client made, and it left some social media users confused in the comments

A solar panel engineer recounted a frustrating post-installation encounter with a client whose demand caught him off guard.

The technician explained that he had completed the setup at the client’s property, only for him to request a complete repositioning of the equipment shortly afterwards.

Solar engineer baffled as client makes request regarding panel installation. Photo credit: @EnvoyElectricals/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Solar engineer shares experience with client

The development left many netizens puzzled, as they debated the logic behind the request and the implications for system performance.

Identified as @EnvoyElectricals on TikTok, he revealed that the installation involved several solar modules and an inverter system at the client’s residence in Akure.

According to him, the work had been done based on technical considerations, with the panels placed where they would receive maximum sunlight.

The orientation was determined using a compass to ensure the array faced directly south, which he considered the optimal position for energy generation throughout the day.

Despite this, the client returned and insisted that the panels be moved to the front of the building.

His reason was that the original placement made the system less visible to passersby, and he wanted people to notice that he owned solar equipment.

The engineer admitted that he was surprised by the instruction, because the same client had initially requested a front-of-house position, but was advised against it due to reduced efficiency.

Solar engineer shares the instruction his client made regarding panel installation. Photo credit: @EnvoyElectricals/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The technician warned that the eastern-facing location would perform well in the morning but would yield weaker output later in the day.

Nevertheless, the client remained firm and accepted responsibility for any drop in performance.

He instructed the engineer to dismantle the array and reinstall it at the front, regardless of the technical drawbacks.

The engineer complied and prepared to shift the entire setup, though he expressed concern over the reasoning behind the decision.

He questioned whether solar systems were being installed for practical energy use or simply as a status symbol to impress others.

Reactions trail solar engineer's post about client's demand

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@Alternate Voltage said:

"He would have also ask you to install the inverter and battery outside his gate then he will put up a very big sign post saying I have inverter in my house."

@Asteven Solar reacted:

"Panel is suppose to face the south, some customers can be annoying , A properly designed solar installation is based on engineering principles, not aesthetics. Solar panels are positioned according to the direction that will deliver the highest energy yield, considering factors such as orientation, tilt angle, shading, and system performance. In our region, this often means facing the panels south for optimal sunlight capture."

@consolator4 commented:

"Did he even bother to know if sun is coming from that direction? mine was mounted at the back of my roof where no one sees it but once its 7:30 to 8am it starts charging."

@user9434450652486 said:

"Good. Make sure you bill him for the service and make sure you bill him appropriately when he call you to return them. Don't feel bad, he is the boss here and you have adviced as a professional."

@marcstudiosofficial added:

"Me wey dey find how to hide my panels, so I would spend 12m on good roofing and then I spoil the aesthetics with solar panels. All panels go to my backyard and car port, nothing in front."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady bans tenants from solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian landlady shared why she decided to ban tenants from installing solar panels in her house.

She listed several reasons while also pointing out some other grievances she needed to address with her supposed tenants.

Source: Legit.ng