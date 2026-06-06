Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde has said the surveillance missions recently carried out by officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Oyo state “have given us tremendous insights into what the ground troops are facing.”

Makinde spoke after meeting with a delegation led by the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Abubakar Abdul Suleh, who represented the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a courtesy visit on Friday, June 5.

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde praises recent surveillance missions in the state for providing valuable intelligence to ground troops. Photo credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Makinde hails Oyo air surveillance

The Oyo governor also commented again on the N7.7 billion surveillance aircraft procured by his administration, stating that it is currently stationed at the NAF base in Lagos.

Governor Makinde stated in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“The visit (by NAF officials) gave us an opportunity to appreciate the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for their assistance, especially during the current security challenge in Oyo state.

“The surveillance missions carried out by officers of NAF have given us tremendous insights into what the ground troops are facing.

"As I said during one of my updates, the surveillance aircraft which our administration procured for Oyo state is currently at the Air Force Base in Lagos.

"We look forward to receiving the assembled aircraft very soon so that it can be used for the purpose for which it was procured.”

Source: Legit.ng