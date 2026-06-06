War Against Terrorists: Makinde Speaks on Missions Carried Out by Nigerian Air Force
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde has said the surveillance missions recently carried out by officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Oyo state “have given us tremendous insights into what the ground troops are facing.”
Makinde spoke after meeting with a delegation led by the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Abubakar Abdul Suleh, who represented the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a courtesy visit on Friday, June 5.
Makinde hails Oyo air surveillance
The Oyo governor also commented again on the N7.7 billion surveillance aircraft procured by his administration, stating that it is currently stationed at the NAF base in Lagos.
Governor Makinde stated in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter:
“The visit (by NAF officials) gave us an opportunity to appreciate the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for their assistance, especially during the current security challenge in Oyo state.
“The surveillance missions carried out by officers of NAF have given us tremendous insights into what the ground troops are facing.
"As I said during one of my updates, the surveillance aircraft which our administration procured for Oyo state is currently at the Air Force Base in Lagos.
"We look forward to receiving the assembled aircraft very soon so that it can be used for the purpose for which it was procured.”
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.