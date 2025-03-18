The Nigerian Police have arrested Ndifreke Nelson, for allegedly murdering his 39-year-old girlfriend, Emem Effanga

Effanga was reportedly found unconscious in her apartment, with visible marks of violence on her face and neck, leading to suspicions she was strangled

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, confirmed this development in a statement

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Akwa Ibom state police command has arrested a man identified simply as Ndifreke Nelson in connection with the alleged murder of his lover, Emem Effanga.

Effanga, aged 39, was confirmed dead in a yet-to-be-disclosed hospital after she was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend.

The command’s public relations officer, DSP Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement released in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital on Monday, March 17.

As reported by The Punch, she stated that the suspect was arrested following a report received by the command indicating that the deceased was in an unconscious condition in her apartment.

Police investigate shocking death of 39-year-old woman

According to the state police command’s spokesperson, the operatives stormed the scene and discovered visible marks of violence on her face and neck, suggesting that she might have been strangled.

Nelson, who was the last person seen with the deceased on February 6, 2025, was also accused of stealing her mobile phone after the alleged crime.

The statement read in part:

“Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested one Ndifreke Isaiah Nelson,32, for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Emem Monday Effanga, 39, and stealing her mobile phone after committing the crime.

“Sometime in February 2025, the command received a report that the deceased was found dead in her apartment under suspicious circumstances.

“Upon arrival at the scene, operatives observed visible marks of violence on her face and neck, suggesting she had been strangled and beaten to death.”

Speaking further, the police spokesperson disclosed that a postmortem examination had been conducted and the cause of her death documented by a pathologist.

As reported by Vanguard on Tuesday, March 18, she assured the public that justice would be served, adding that the case had been charged to court.

Nasarawa man kills corps member

This came months after Timileyin Ajayi, a 32-year-old suspect in the murder case of Salome Adaidu, a corps member from Abuja, was remanded at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Nasarawa State Police Command in Lafia, the north-central state capital.

In a confessional video, Ajayi narrated that Adaidu was his girlfriend who was cheating on him, and he felt bad about it. He added that he complained to her and she denied it at first. However, after bringing out the evidence, she admitted to cheating on him and apologised.

Note: We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

