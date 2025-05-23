Barrister Ifeanyi Rolex Iloakasia, a lawyer and community leader, was murdered by gunmen, who trailed and killed him after a court session on Thursday, May 15

Death of Barr. Iloakasia, ex-Governor Willie Obiano's kinsman, threw Anambra state into confusion, as it was the first major crime incident in the state since the launch of Operation-Udo-Gachi

Governor Charles Soludo and other stakeholders decried the development, while urging actions on the part of security agencies

Lawyers in Anambra state under the aegies of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Anambra state chapter, has condemned the killing of its member, Barr. Ifeanyi-Rolex Iloakasia, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Consequently, the group has called on Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to revamp and strengthen security operations across the state to prevent such tragic occurrence in the future.

Governor Soludo has condemned the gruesome murder of his predecessor's kinsman.

Barr. Iloakasia, a member of Otuocha Bar and the President-General of Aguleri community, Anambra East local government area of Anambra state, was killed alongside his client in Nanka, Orumba North local government area, as they were returning from a court sitting in Ekwulobia High Court, on Thursday, May 15.

In an interview with Legit.ng on Thursday, May 22, Mr. K.G Abonyi, chairman, Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of NBA Anambra, described the attack as a “blatant assault” on the legal profession and the rule of law.

He said that the NBA, Anambra chapter, was deeply aggrieved by the killing, especially as the tragic loss of Awa P. Awa, former vice chairman of Ihiala branch of the NBA, remained fresh in their memories.

He said:

“Justice must be served, and we demand that the relevant authorities leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of truth and accountability.

“We urge the Commissioner of Police, DSS, and other law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to ensure that the perpetrators do not evade justice. Speedy action is crucial in identifying and apprehending those responsible for this horrific crime.

“Too many lawyers have been sacrificed to insecurity in Anambra state, and the legal profession cannot thrive under an atmosphere of fear and insecurity."

Former Governor Obiano reacts to tragic news

In a related development, former governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano, whose kinsman was murdered, expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the killing of Barr Iloakasia, who, until his death, was the president general of Aguleri, the ex-governor's hometown.

Obiano described the killing of his associate as senseless and barbaric. Photo: Willie Obiano/FB

In a statement on Thursday, Obiano described the killing as a senseless and unjustifiable act that has plunged the Aguleri community into mourning, and has shaken the collective conscience of Anambra state.

Obiano said:

“This senseless act of violence is a dark and painful blow, not just to Aguleri, but also to Anambra state as a whole.”

“Snuffing out the life of such a vibrant, intelligent, and promising young man cannot be justified under any circumstance," he added.

He called on security agencies to spare no effort in investigating the killings, and ensuring that the perpetrators of what he called a “heinous crime” are swiftly brought to justice.

The former governor extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the victim.

Prominent Anambra leader condemns lawyer's killing

The Anambra State Town Unions Council (ASTUC) has condemned the brutal murder of Barr. Iloakasia.

In an interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Awka, the state capital, chairman of ASTUC, Chief Sir Vin Dike, lamented that Iloakasia could be hacked down in such brutal manner, but called on the deceased’s family not to panic as the perpetrators would be brought to book.

ASTUC, which is the umbrella body of leaders of all the 179 town unions in Anambra state, regretted the murder of Iloakasia, who is also their member.

Dike said:

“We received with chilling coldness and rude shock, news of the senseless and brutal murder of our dear colleague, Barrister Ifeanyi Iloakasia, the President General of Aguleri community.

“While consoling ourselves, we will equally keep in our prayers his beloved wife and children, and the good people of Aguleri community.

“We urge his family, community, friends and colleagues to maintain calm as an investigation is ongoing to uncover the culprits. We must seek solace in our collective faith that he is now in peaceful and eternal rest.

“Anambra State Town Unions Council shall continue to work with the government and relevant security agencies in ensuring that our communities, and Anambra state at large, is safe.”

The group described the deceased as a smart, vibrant, and intelligent young man, who had been in the forefront of peace and community development for the betterment of his community, Aguleri.

“As a member of ASTUC he played meaningful and notable roles in driving the affairs of the council in pursuit of the social and economic development of the member communities. He had just been appointed a member of Capacity Building Committee of ASTUC," he added.

Soludo commiserates with the bereaved

The governor of Anambra state, Prof. Charles Soludo, has deeply empathised with all those affected by Barr. Iloakasia's death, and reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining the peace and security being enjoyed in the state.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the governor, who spoke through the state's Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, also acknowledged the bravery of the state security operatives, who thwarted parallel attack on the security checkpoint in Isuofia, the governor's hometown the same day Barr. Iloakasia was murdered.

While mourning the loss of the legal practitioner, as well as another gallant officer at the Isuofia checkpoint, he assured that calm has returned to the area, and security operations have been intensified to ensure continued safety of the people.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to cooperate fully with security agencies as the state government is working tirelessly to eliminate the scourge of violence in Anambra state.

The governor stated that although criminal incidents might have understandably heightened concerns among the public, yet, Anambra people should be assured that the state government is taking the matter with the utmost seriousness; working with security agencies to ensure that the fleeing killers are caught and that justice is served promptly.

