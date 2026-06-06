Rivers United players and officials sustained minor injuries after a road accident near Port Harcourt

The club confirmed no fatalities and said all affected individuals are in stable condition

NFF, Rangers, Nasarawa United and Niger Tornadoes sent messages of support ahead of the Federation Cup tie

Finidi George's Rivers United were involved in a road accident while travelling for their President Federation Cup Round of 16 fixture against Nasarawa United, throwing preparations for the crucial knockout encounter into uncertainty.

The Port Harcourt-based club confirmed the incident in an official statement on Thursday, June 4, revealing that the team's bus was involved in an accident shortly after leaving camp for Awka, Anambra State, where the match is scheduled to take place.

Rivers United pose for group pose for team photo at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt. Photo by Rivers United

Source: Facebook

Rivers United, led by former Super Eagles winger and manager Finidi George, are among the favourites to challenge for Federation Cup honours this season, making the incident a major concern for players, officials and supporters.

Rivers United confirm accident involving team bus

According to the club, the accident occurred along the Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road on the outskirts of Port Harcourt as the contingent headed to Awka for the last-16 clash against Nasarawa United.

In a statement signed by media officer Charles Mayuku, Rivers United assured fans that while some members of the travelling party sustained injuries, none of them were life-threatening.

"Rivers United Football Club wishes to inform its supporters, stakeholders, and the general public that the team contingent was involved in a road traffic accident on Thursday while traveling to Awka, Anambra State, for the President Federation Cup Round of 16 fixture against Nasarawa United," the club said.

"The incident occurred along the Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road on the outskirts of Port Harcourt shortly after the team departed from the club's camp.

"The club can confirm that some players and officials sustained minor injuries in the accident. Thankfully, there have been no fatalities or life-threatening injuries reported. All affected individuals are currently receiving appropriate medical attention and are in stable condition."

The club added that the welfare of its players and staff remains the top priority as medical personnel continue to monitor those involved.

"The safety, health, and well-being of our players and officials remain our utmost priority. The club's medical team is closely monitoring those involved, while management continues to assess the situation and make necessary arrangements."

Rivers United also thanked supporters and members of the football community for their concern following news of the accident.

NFF reacts to shocking incident

The Nigeria Football Federation swiftly responded after learning about the accident, expressing sympathy to those affected while giving thanks that no lives were lost.

Rivers United team bus after the accident. Photo by Charles Mayuku.

Source: Facebook

NFF General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi described the development as shocking and wished the injured individuals a speedy recovery.

"The NFF received with shock the news of the road accident involving your players and officials around Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road on the outskirts of Port Harcourt while on the way to a President Federation Cup Round of 16 match in Awka, Anambra State," Sanusi said.

"While we thank God that there were no fatalities, we empathise with those who sustained minor injuries in the accident and wish them quick recovery."

According to fixtures released by the federation, Rivers United are due to face Nasarawa United in Awka on Saturday, June 6, with kick-off scheduled for 4 pm. The winner will advance to the quarter-finals of this year's President Federation Cup.

NPFL clubs rally around Rivers United

Several Nigeria Premier Football League clubs also sent goodwill messages after news of the accident emerged.

Enugu Rangers, one of Rivers United's fiercest rivals on the pitch, expressed solidarity with the club and prayed for the recovery of those affected.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Rivers United FC following the unfortunate accident involving the team and officials.

"The Management, players and officials of Rangers International Football Club stand in solidarity with the Pride of Rivers and we wish everyone affected a swift recovery.

"Stay strong. We are with you."

Their upcoming opponents, Nasarawa United, also issued a statement, stressing that the wellbeing of football stakeholders remains paramount.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the road accident involving fellow Premier League team, Rivers United's bus on their way to our President Federation's Cup Round of 16 tie in Awka, Anambra State, on Saturday, 6th June, 2026.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the players, staff, and everyone affected.

"The wellbeing of stakeholders comes first and matters most.

"We wish everyone who got injured a speedy recovery, while we pray against such incident in the future."

Niger Tornadoes equally joined the growing list of clubs offering support to the Port Harcourt side.

"The Management, technical crew, players and supporters of Niger Tornadoes FC are deeply relieved that there were no fatalities resulting from the incident. We thank Almighty God for His protection and extend our heartfelt sympathies to those who sustained injuries.

"We wish all affected players and officials a speedy and full recovery and hope they return to action stronger and in good health."

Rivers United's difficult end to the season

Legit.ng previously reported that Rivers United narrowly missed out on the 2025/26 NPFL crown as Rangers won the championship on the final day of the season.

The Flying Antelopes defeated Ikorodu City 2-1 to secure a record-equalling ninth league title, finishing one point ahead of Rivers United.

Source: Legit.ng