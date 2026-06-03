The US Department of Homeland Security has published the names and photos of 125 Nigerian nationals arrested and slated for deportation

Nigerian citizens on the list faced charges including kidnapping, sexual assault, wire fraud, identity theft, money laundering, and aggravated assault

The Trump administration prioritised the removal of foreign nationals with criminal convictions, describing them as the greatest public safety threats

The United States Department of Homeland Security has published the names and photographs of 125 Nigerian nationals arrested and slated for deportation.

The agency released the list under a public initiative called "Worst of the Worst" as part of a broader mass deportation drive.

Nigerian citizens on the list faced charges including kidnapping, sexual assault. Photo: DHS

Source: Original

The DHS portal now features detailed records of Nigerian citizens arrested across multiple American states. Their offences include forgery, fraud, identity theft, wire fraud, kidnapping, sexual assault, robbery, assault, domestic violence, money laundering, and sale of stolen property.

What crimes landed these individuals on the deportation list?

Among those named is Christopher Ojuma, arrested in Dallas, Texas, on forgery and fraud charges. Adeolu Solabu faces wire fraud charges in Baltimore, Maryland.

Adeyinka Ademokunla was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, for kidnapping. Kingsley Ariegwe faces sexual assault charges in Deer Lodge, Montana.

Olusegun Martins, arrested in Houston, Texas, faces multiple charges including larceny, identity theft, wire fraud, and fraud. Kenneth Unanka was arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for forgery, fraud, and traffic offences. Jeremiah Ehis faces assault, domestic violence, and drug charges in Dallas.

US publish a public portal featuring Nigerian citizens charged with serious criminal offences. Photo: DHS

Source: Original

The DHS portal also shows Oluwafemi Orimolade arrested in Columbia, South Carolina, for aggravated assault with a weapon and domestic violence. Ayibatonye Bienzigha faces money laundering charges in Newark, New Jersey. Additional names and offences are available on the official government website.

The Trump administration has prioritised the removal of foreign nationals with criminal convictions. Officials describe these individuals as the "worst of the worst" criminal aliens.

The Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are carrying out mass deportations starting with those deemed the greatest public safety threats.

Nigeria joins other nations including Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda whose citizens have appeared on similar deportation lists.

The full list of 125 Nigerians along with their photographs and specific criminal charges is accessible through the DHS public portal.

US seeks to strip Nigerian fraud convict of citizenship

In a previously published report, United States authorities have moved to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian national convicted for his role in a sprawling identity theft and tax fraud operation that targeted hundreds of thousands of victims and sought tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent refunds.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that it filed a civil complaint seeking to strip Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem of his American citizenship.

Prosecutors alleged that the status was obtained through deception and deliberate concealment of criminal conduct. The complaint was lodged on Wednesday at the US District Court in Baltimore, Maryland.

Yahoo Boys: American woman shares experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an American woman recounted how two 'Yahoo Boys' duped her of significant sums in romance scams, despite her ongoing admiration for Nigerian men.

In a viral video, she detailed her encounters, revealing how the scammers manipulated her emotions and finances.

She displayed the young Nigerian's picture and the one he used for his unsuspecting victims.

Source: Legit.ng