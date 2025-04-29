Private Adamu Mohammed has been reportedly sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend after a thorough review by the General Court Martial

The verdict was delivered by Brigadier General Sadisu Buhari, President of the GCM, who noted that it was an offence punishable under Section 106(a) of the Armed Forces Act

The acting Deputy Director of 82 Division Army Public Relations, Jonah Unuakhalu, a lieutenant colonel, confirmed this development in a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Enugu state - A General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at the Headquarters of 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu state, has sentenced a soldier identified as Adamu Mohammed, a private, to death by hanging for murdering his girlfriend.

Army court sentences soldier to death for murdering girlfriend in Enugu. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

The acting Deputy Director 82 Division Army Public Relations, Jonah Unuakhalu, a lieutenant colonel, revealed this in a statement issued in Enugu on Tuesday, April 29.

According to the statement, the sentence was handed down after due consideration for the offence of murder.

The GCM, composed of 11 members, was inaugurated by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Oluyemi Olatoye, a major general, on February 18, 2025.

Death by hanging for soldier convicted of murder

Army court explained why soldier was sentenced to death by hanging. Image of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for illustration purposes. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

The president of the GCM, Sadisu Buhari, while delivering the judgment on Mohammed’s murder case, said that he was found guilty of the offence of the murder of his girlfriend.

As reported by Premium Times, Mr Buhari, a brigadier general, said that it is an offence punishable under Section 106 (a) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 LFN 2004.

The judgment, which was unanimous, the president of the GCM explained, was arrived at after careful review of facts, career and service record of the soldier, and the compassionate plea for mitigation presented by the accused and his counsel.

“Given this, the GCM has determined that the accused soldier, 21NA/80/6365 Pte Adamu Mohammed, is hereby sentenced to death by hanging for the charge of murder,” Mr Buhari said.

Source: Legit.ng