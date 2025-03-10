A Lagos State University graduate, Adija, was found dead in her boyfriend's apartment in the Meiran area of Lagos, prompting concerns about domestic violence

Her yet-to-be-identified boyfriend has absconded, and the police are making efforts to apprehend the suspect

The couple's toxic relationship had raised alarms among neighbours, who frequently heard their disputes

Lagos, Nigeria – A yet-to-be-identified boyfriend of a Lagos State University graduate, known simply as Adija, absconded after his girlfriend was found dead in his apartment in the Meiran area of the state.

The incident occurred on February 26 when Adija visited her boyfriend following his request. Concerned family members, who had been unable to reach her, went to check on her at the boyfriend's apartment on March 9 and found the door locked.

According to PUNCH newspaper, upon breaking in, they discovered Adija's lifeless body covered with a duvet on the bed.

Social media and neighbour accounts

An Instagram user, @Eyeopener, shared details of the incident, revealing that the couple had a toxic relationship and that Adija often stayed at her boyfriend's place during weekdays.

Neighbours reported hearing noise from the apartment but did not intervene due to the frequent fights between the couple.

It was only after the tragic discovery that they realised the severity of the situation. The boyfriend has since absconded.

Family reactions and police efforts

When contacted, Adija's family declined to comment on the matter immediately.

A close relative, identified as Tosin, mentioned that Adija's mother, a single parent, had struggled to raise and educate her children.

Tosin also disclosed that the boyfriend had called Adija's mother, expressing his intention to die as well. The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.

Previous incidents

There have been several tragic incidents involving the deaths of female students or graduates in recent years. For example, in May 2024, a final-year student at Ebonyi State University, Favour Ugwuka, was found dead in her hostel after reportedly taking her own life due to academic pressure.

In September 2024, Christiana Idowu, a 300-level student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), was tragically murdered after being kidnapped along the Ikorodu-Yaba Road. She was on her way to the University of Lagos for her industrial training when she was abducted. The suspect, who was later arrested, confessed to killing and burying her.

In February 2025, Hafsoh Lawal, a private school teacher in Kwara State, was killed and dismembered by an Islamic cleric, Mohammed Bello, whom she had met via Facebook. Bello claimed that Hafsoh died of an asthma attack, but he dismembered her body to conceal her death. The police discovered her remains in Bello's residence, leading to his arrest.

