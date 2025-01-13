A Nigerian gospel singer, Oluwatimileyi Ajayi, has been arrested for killing his girlfriend in Abuja

According to reports, the singer and deceased dated for over a year before he carried out the deed on her

Ajayi was said to have been arrested in Agwan Sarki Orozo, Nasarawa State, near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

A shocking crime has been uncovered in Agwan Sarki Orozo, Nasarawa State, near Abuja, where a gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, was arrested with the severed head of his girlfriend in a black nylon bag.

An intelligence tip-off led security agents to an uncompleted building in the area, which led to the suspect's arrest.

During interrogation, Ajayi allegedly confessed to the crime and revealed that the rest of the victim's body was at his residence.

The incident was confirmed by Comrade Abwami Nuhuson Daniel, Secretary of Orozo Community, on his Facebook page, where he wrote:

"I got the shock of my life as we apprehend a ‘Yahoo’ ritual with human head (his girlfriend) inside a nylon in Agwan Sarki, Orozo, FCT. I thought I just used to watch things like this until I experienced one ‘live’ today. In my community. And this guy said the remaining body of the girl is still in his house. God have mercy on this generation."

How Nigerians reacted to the post

Read some reactions below:

@Sadiq90s:

"What the heck, bro! Omo, seriously don't trust just anyone. If you have to get married within your family, do it as soon as possible. I'm marrying my cousin."

@winnie_1311:

"I tell you this ladies your body is potent and highly priced..If a guy leaves you because you are not allowing him access to your body let it be. YOU ARE THE PRICE!!"

@teeto__olayeni:

"Jesus Christ!!!!😮😮😮😮."

@ko_me_no:

"Before you start blaming the victim and accusing her of going after money,look at the guy very well,does he look like he has money? Stop keeling women for ritual, enough 😢. Women aren’t even safe with a gospel singer???? God have mercy 😢."

@thetaylorsfashion:

"What a world we live in, I wish he had, attended my church COZA.I'm sure my pastor would have talked him out of this foolish mentality called evil. Men do just for."

@Olalekanakogun:

"How careful can a lady be again? She was dating a “Christian singer”.

@jessilicious_kora:

"Dated for a year not even 2weeks !! Omo fear who no fear male gender .. you really never know their true intention."

@mobytoolz:

"Women aren’t angry enough. No one should tag that babe olosho cuz she stayed with a broke man who used her for a quick fix. She didn’t follow money."

@JacobAmeh6:

"He want blow over night. When sku|| mining is in your lineage. Even if you become a General overseas tomorrow, you'll still be mining skull."

