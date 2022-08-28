The life of a young woman has been cut short in the Orhono area of Eku community, Ethiope East local government area of Delta state

This is as her lover murdered her in cold blood after requesting the woman’s debit card and she bluntly refused

Meanwhile, sources in the community noted that the two were on good terms before the unfortunate incident occurred

A man has allegedly murdered his lover in Orhono area of Eku community, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State.

Sunday Vanguard reported that the two were in good terms before the sad incident on Friday night, August 26.

Details of the incident were hazy but multiple community sources said the woman was a casual worker in a farm in another community.

Meanwhile, the police command in the state is yet to react to this sad development. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

They said her man friend allegedly got home that night, and demanded for the woman’s debit card which she refused to part with and a fight ensued between them.

Eyewitness gives account

One source said:

“Some said the man kicked her in the abdomen region and she fell. But others said he used a hard object to hit her and she suddenly collapsed and gave up the ghost immediately.“

“Sensing that the woman had passed on we heard the man ran. We are not sure they are married. They have been cohabiting. She doesn’t have a child for him. But we think she has had children in other relationships. She is not a young girl. She is a woman.“

