Four NYSC members, a soldier and another passenger lost their lives in a fatal road accident on the Girei–Song Highway in Adamawa State

The crash involved a military vehicle and a commercial Hummer bus, which overturned and caught fire after the collision

Police said investigations are ongoing while efforts continue to identify all victims and contact their families

Six people, including four members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), have lost their lives in a tragic road accident along the Girei–Song Highway in Adamawa State.

The crash, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, June 3, involved a military vehicle and a commercial Hummer bus travelling in opposite directions. Witnesses said the collision caused the bus to overturn before it caught fire.

4 NYSC Members, 2 Other People Declared Dead After Adamawa Accident

Source: Twitter

Police confirm identities of victims

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Adamawa State Police Command, SP Suleiman Ngurore, said five passengers in the commercial bus died at the scene after the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

“Tragically, all five passengers aboard the Hummer bus were burnt to death after the vehicle caught fire following the collision,” Ngurore said.

He added: “Preliminary identification shows that four of the deceased were members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to Adamawa State.”

According to the police, two of the victims have been identified as Suleiman Juliet and Usman Shuaibu, both from Kaduna State, Daily Trust reported.

Police: Investigation underway

Ngurore also confirmed that a soldier travelling in the military vehicle died as a result of the accident.

He stated that police officers and emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, while the bodies were evacuated to the Specialist Hospital in Yola, Vanguard reported.

Authorities said efforts are ongoing to identify the remaining victims and reach their families.

The police assured the public that further details would be released as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.

Source: Legit.ng