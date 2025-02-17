The Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, denounced the murder of Hafsoh Lawal, calling it an act of wickedness alien to Ilorin’s culture

He urged parents to monitor their children's associations and directed Imams to preach against ritual killings and immorality

The police confirmed the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect, with investigations underway to ensure justice is served

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has expressed deep concern over the shocking murder of Hafsoh Lawal, a final-year student of the Kwara State College of Education, allegedly killed by an Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Bello.

Emir condemns the killing

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, on Sunday, February 16, the Emir described the incident as deeply disturbing and contrary to the values of Ilorin’s people.

He urged religious leaders, particularly Imams, to use their Friday sermons to emphasize morality, the sanctity of life, and the dangers of ritual killings.

"This act is not only condemnable but completely alien to our culture and traditions. It is an unfortunate display of wickedness, and we must all work to ensure such atrocities do not continue in our society," the Emir stated.

Call for parental vigilance

Dr. Sulu-Gambari called on parents and guardians to monitor their children’s activities and associations, emphasizing the need to scrutinise those they interact with, especially in an era where social media plays a significant role in relationships, The Punch reported.

“It is essential for families to remain vigilant and guide their children towards positive influences. Ensuring that young people associate only with trustworthy individuals is key to safeguarding them from such dangers,” he added.

Clerics urged to expose criminal elements

The Emir further urged religious leaders to assist in identifying and reporting individuals engaging in criminal activities disguised as clerical duties.

He emphasized that true religious teachings do not support criminality and called for collective action in exposing wrongdoers, Vanguard reported.

“The responsibility lies with our clerics to help cleanse the system by identifying and reporting those who misuse religion for their selfish and evil intentions,” he said.

Justice demanded for victim

Offering condolences to the family of Hafsoh Lawal, the Emir called on security agencies and the judiciary to ensure that justice is swiftly served.

“The perpetrators of this heinous act must face the full weight of the law. We trust the authorities to handle this case with the seriousness it deserves,” the statement read.

Police investigations underway

The Kwara state Police Command confirmed that a 29-year-old suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder.

Hafsoh Lawal reportedly met the suspect on Facebook before being lured to his location, where she was allegedly killed and dismembered.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, investigations are ongoing, and evidence has been recovered from the crime scene.

“The Kwara Police Command received a report of a missing person on February 11, 2025. Our detectives launched an immediate investigation, leading to the arrest of a suspect. The case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further inquiries,” she stated.

As the investigation continues, authorities have assured the public that justice will be served, and efforts will be made to prevent similar incidents in the future.

