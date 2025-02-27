Tragedy struck in the Upper Mission Extension area of Benin City in Edo state as a businessman killed his wife

Kelvin Izekor allegedly killed his wife after hitting his 38-year-old wife Success Izekor with a cutlass on the head

The state police spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said the suspect was rescued from an angry mob who wanted to lynch the husband

Benin City, Edo state - Operatives of the Edo state police command have arrested one Kelvin Izekor for allegedly killing his 38-year-old wife Success Izekor.

The suspect committed the crime on February 22, 2025, at their residence in Upper Mission Extension, Benin City.

Police say Kelvin Izekor has been charged to court and he has been remanded in prison. Photo credit: Kelvin Osamede Izekor

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, witnesses said the man allegedly hit his wife with a cutlass on the head.

The cutlass attack resulted in deep cuts and her eventual death eight months after their wedding ceremony.

The couple reportedly got married in June 2024 in a lavish wedding ceremony and the wife is said to be pregnant, Blueprint reports

Some reports claim neighbours had witnessed Kelvin abusing his wife on multiple occasions.

The police public relations officer, Moses Yamu, said the police arrived at the scene when an angry mob were about to lynch the suspect.

Yamu disclosed that Kelvin has been charged to court and remanded in prison.

He made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

“On 22/02/2025 at about 2200hrs, information was received that one Kelvin Izekor of no 50 Upper Mission extension, Benin-City has killed his wife named Success Izekor aged 38yrs and was about to be lynched by an irate mob,”

“Operatives of the Aduwawa Division swiftly responded to the report and met the lifeless body of the woman lying in the pool of her own blood with deep cuts on her head.

”It took serious efforts by the Police operatives to pacify the mob, rescue, and take the suspect into custody for investigation. The victim was removed and rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.”

The Edo state Commissioner of Police, CP Betty Enekpen Isokpan, assured Nigerians that justice will be served at the end of the day.

“Assuring the public of diligent investigation into the death of the woman and whoever found culpable would be dealt with according to the law.”

Police says Kelvin Osamede Izekor was rescued from angry mob who wanted to lynch him. Photo credit: Kelvin Osamede Izekor

Source: Facebook

