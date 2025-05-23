The Lagos State Police Command has rearrested Kabiru Oyedun, one of the inmates who broke out of jail from the Ilesa Correctional Centre in Osun State

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed Oyedun's arrest in a statement on Friday and noted that the 39-year-old Oyedun was tracked in Ayobo by operatives

Meanwhile, the government has offered N5 million cash reward for anyone with useful information that would lead to the recapture of the remaining fleeing suspects

Lagos state - A 39-year-old prison escapee, Kabiru Oyedun, has been rearrested by operatives of the Lagos state police command following his escape from the Ilesa Correctional Centre in Osun state.

FG places N5m bounty on fleeing inmates

Legit.ng reported that the federal government has announced a cash reward of N5 million for information that could lead to the recapture of the seven inmates who escaped from the Medium Custodial Centre, Ilesha, Osun State on Tuesday, May 20.

The inmates escaped after an overnight rainfall on Tuesday led to the escape of seven inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ilesa, Osun state, after the facility’s old perimeter wall collapsed.

According to the NCoS, the breach occurred around 2:00 a.m. and was caused by the structural failure of the wall during the storm.

In a swift reaction, the federal government launched a nationwide manhunt for the seven inmates who ran away from the facility.

How Oyedun was apprehended

Confirming the arrest, the state police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Friday, May 23, said that the fugitive was tracked and apprehended in the Ayobo area of Lagos on Tuesday, May 21, 2025, at about 5:30 pm.

As reported by The Punch, he noted that the operation was carried out by the officers attached to the Ayobo Division.

Speaking further, Hundeyin added that the arrest was a result of proactive and preventive security measures aimed at stopping criminal elements from infiltrating the state.

Lagos police share how Oyedun was apprehended

“Kabiru Oyedun was trailed and arrested in Ayobo on May 21, 2025, at about 5:30 pm by operatives of the Command attached to Ayobo Division.

“This is largely due to the proactive and preventive measures put in place by the Lagos State Police Command to prevent criminal elements from infiltrating the state,” he disclosed.

It was gathered that Oyedun would be handed to the state correctional facility for onward transfer to Osun state.

See the photos of the inmates who fled from Ilesa prison below;

Kogi jailbreak: Tinubu's FG recaptures 5 fleeing inmates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has successfully recaptured five out of the 12 inmates who escaped during a jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi state.

The Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, in collaboration with security agencies, mobilised efforts to restore order and track down the remaining inmates.

The federal government led by Tinubu and the Kogi state government led by Usman Ododo have ordered an investigation into the jailbreak.

