Residents of a Nigerian state have been alerted to daily power outages lasting until June 16 2026

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) disclosed in a statement that the outages will occur between 10 am and 5 pm daily

The power company asked residents to be patient as it carries out critical maintenance in transmission lines feeding the state

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Residents and businesses across several communities in Delta State are set to experience daily electricity disruptions as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) intensifies maintenance work on its transmission facilities in the state.

In a statement released on Friday, June 6, 2026, via its official X account, TCN disclosed that the scheduled maintenance exercise at the Delta 132/33kV Transmission Substation began on June 4 and will continue until June 16, 2026.

TCN alerts Deltans to daily power outages lasting until June 16 amid maintenance. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to the company, electricity supply will be interrupted daily between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. during the maintenance period.

Why is maintenance necessary?

TCN explained that the temporary outages are part of efforts to strengthen and improve the reliability of power supply infrastructure in the region.

The company said the exercise is specifically aimed at connecting a bus coupler circuit breaker and rehabilitating five isolators on the main busbar of the transmission substation.

“The maintenance is to facilitate the connection of a bus coupler circuit breaker and the rehabilitation of five isolators on the main busbar,” the statement noted.

Industry experts say such upgrades are critical to preventing equipment failures, reducing grid disturbances, and improving long-term electricity stability for consumers.

Communities and feeders affected

The maintenance work will affect several 33kV feeders supplied from the Effurun and Delta 132/33kV Transmission Substations.

Areas expected to experience the daily outages include communities served by the Effurun, Warri, Sapele, Osubi, PTI, PMSL, Refinery I, Refinery II, Enerhen, Isoko/Kwale, Otovwodo/Patani, Ughelli/Shell, Agbarho/Eku, Aladja, Imoniyame, and Beta Glass feeders.

The disruptions are expected to impact homes, businesses, offices, and industrial operations within the affected areas, particularly during peak daytime commercial activities.

Power to return daily by 5 PM

Despite the inconvenience, TCN assured residents that electricity supply would be restored at the end of each day’s maintenance operations.

The company stated that power supply would resume daily by 5:00 p.m., allowing Benin Electricity Distribution Company to continue supplying electricity to customers after the maintenance work is completed each day.

“Power supply will be restored daily at 5:00 p.m., enabling Benin DisCo to offtake electricity for its customers, following the completion of each day’s maintenance activities,” TCN said.

Residents urged to exercise patience

As frustration grows over recurring electricity challenges in many parts of Nigeria, TCN appealed to residents and businesses in Delta State to remain patient while the upgrade work continues.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused by the temporary outages, stressing that the maintenance exercise is necessary to improve the efficiency and reliability of power transmission in the state.

“TCN apologises for every inconvenience caused by the ongoing maintenance exercise,” the statement added.

TCN reveals the reason for daily power outages in Delta State. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For many residents, however, the coming days may require adjustments in business operations, household routines, and alternative power arrangements as the scheduled blackouts continue across affected communities.

TCN alerts 5 Nigerian states of power outages

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that millions of electricity consumers across Northern Nigeria are expected to experience a temporary blackout after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced the shutdown of a critical transmission line for emergency maintenance.

The planned outage affects Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi, and Yobe states, while communities in neighbouring Niger Republic that rely on electricity supplied through Nigeria's national grid will also experience disruptions.

In a statement issued by TCN spokesperson Ndidi Mbah, the company explained that the interruption became necessary to allow engineers to carry out urgent maintenance work on the Mando-Kumbotso 330kV transmission line, one of the major power corridors serving the North-West and parts of the North-East.

Source: Legit.ng