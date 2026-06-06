Chelsea and Newcastle have both seen N38 billion bids accepted for Nigerian teenager Zadok Yohanna

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and other European giants monitored the AIK winger

The 18-year-old nicknamed the 'Nigerian Neymar' is now expected to decide his next destination

Chelsea have taken a significant step towards signing Nigerian wonderkid Zadok Yohanna after Swedish side AIK accepted an offer worth around N38 billion (€25 million) for the highly-rated teenager.

The Blues are among a host of European heavyweights chasing the 18-year-old winger, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise since arriving in Sweden from Nigeria less than a year ago.

Zadok Yohanna of AIK celebrates after scoring 2-0 during a Swedish Cup. Photo by Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

Yohanna, widely known as the "Nigerian Neymar" because of his flair, dribbling ability and explosive attacking style, has emerged as one of the hottest young prospects on the continent despite making only a handful of senior appearances.

His performances have attracted scouts from some of Europe's biggest clubs, with Chelsea now appearing to have moved into a strong position in the race for his signature.

Chelsea and Newcastle receive AIK approval

According to reports from Daily Mail, Chelsea and Newcastle United have both submitted offers valued at €25 million (£21.6 million), with AIK accepting the proposals.

The Swedish club are said to have informed interested parties that negotiations have reached an advanced stage, leaving the player with a crucial decision regarding his future.

Yohanna joined AIK from Nigerian academy Ikon Allah only last summer but has already generated enormous interest across Europe.

Brighton were among the first Premier League clubs to make concrete moves for the teenager after opening discussions with AIK. However, Newcastle quickly entered the race before Chelsea tabled their own proposal.

As a publicly listed company, AIK are required to disclose significant developments involving player transfers.

The club confirmed ongoing talks in an official statement.

"AIK Fotboll has initiated negotiations regarding the sale of player Zadok Yohanna. The current bid indicates a net profit effect higher than £20m. If and when an agreement has been reached, this will be communicated."

The statement effectively confirmed that the Swedish outfit are prepared to sanction a transfer should final terms be agreed.

European giants battle for Nigerian star

Chelsea's interest comes amid fierce competition from some of Europe's most recognised clubs.

Real Madrid, Rennes, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have all reportedly monitored the winger's development over the past several months.

The level of attention surrounding Yohanna became evident during an Allsvenskan fixture against Kalmar FF in April when dozens of scouts attended specifically to assess his performance.

The Nigerian has quickly built a reputation as a fearless attacker capable of unsettling defenders in one-on-one situations.

Zadok Yohanna against Filip Helander of BK Hacken during a Swedish Cup match at Strawberry. Photo by Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

Although naturally left-footed, Yohanna operates primarily from the right flank, a role that allows him to cut inside and attack opposing defences.

His numbers remain modest, with two goals and two assists in seven league appearances, but recruiters across Europe are convinced his potential far outweighs his current statistics.

His displays in domestic cup competitions earlier in the year are understood to have significantly increased interest from top clubs.

Manchester City and Mourinho-linked scouts join race

The competition for Yohanna's signature intensified further after Manchester City's ownership group entered the picture.

Reports from Team Talk indicate that City Football Group have explored a possible move for the teenager as they continue to track elite young talents around the world.

Brighton, Newcastle, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Sunderland have also all been linked with the winger in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, veteran manager José Mourinho has reportedly followed Yohanna's progress closely.

According to reports in Sweden, Mourinho previously sent scouts to monitor the youngster during discussions involving Portuguese giants Benfica.

Speculation in Spain also linked Yohanna with Real Madrid, where Mourinho has been tipped for a possible future executive role.

Despite the growing list of admirers, Chelsea's latest move appears to have placed the London club at the front of the queue.

Nigeria call-up delayed by injury concerns

Yohanna's rise has not gone unnoticed in Nigeria.

The winger recently earned a call-up for national team duties ahead of the Unity Cup tournament.

However, AIK prevented him from joining the camp, insisting he focus on recovering fully from an injury setback.

That decision has done little to slow the excitement surrounding one of the country's brightest emerging talents.

The next stage of his development is now likely to take place in one of Europe's elite leagues, with Chelsea and Newcastle awaiting his final verdict.

Most expensive sale from Sweden

Legit.ng previously reported that Yohanna could become the most expensive player ever sold from Sweden's top-flight league if the proposed transfer is completed at the figures currently being discussed.

The deal would surpass the previous Allsvenskan record set by Lucas Bergvall when he left Djurgården to join Tottenham Hotspur in a transfer worth approximately €20 million in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng