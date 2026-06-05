Security experts have urged the Nigerian government to deploy drones, geolocation systems and advanced intelligence tools to rescue pupils and teachers abducted from Oriire school

Speaking in Abuja, they argued that technology can significantly improve rescue operations and strengthen efforts against kidnapping and terrorism

The experts also called for greater collaboration with private security firms and social media companies to combat emerging security threats

Abuja, FCT - Security experts on Thursday, June 4, urged the Nigerian government to deploy modern technology, including drones, geolocation systems and advanced intelligence platforms, to accelerate efforts to rescue pupils and teachers abducted from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School on Friday, May 15.

They argued that leveraging technology could improve the chances of locating the victims quickly and safely while strengthening Nigeria's broader response to kidnapping and other security threats.

Dr Charles Awuzie advises the Tinubu government to adopt technology-driven strategies to rescue kidnapped Oriire school pupils and teachers. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The call came amid growing concern over the safety of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers, whose ordeal has renewed public anxiety about insecurity and attacks on educational institutions.

Technology can improve rescue efforts, experts say

In his opening speech, the convener of the National Private Security Conference (NPSC) 2026, Dr Charles Awuzie, said Nigeria must embrace innovation and stronger collaboration to confront evolving security challenges.

According to him, advanced surveillance systems, intelligence-gathering platforms and real-time data analytics can play a critical role in supporting rescue operations and preventing future attacks.

Awuzie also called for closer cooperation between the federal government and social media companies to help security agencies track the digital footprints of criminal groups that publicise their activities online.

He said authorities should explore mechanisms for tracing internet protocol (IP) addresses linked to bandits and other criminal actors who use social media platforms to spread fear and propaganda.

"Nigeria is at a critical stage in its security journey," Awuzie said, noting that government institutions, businesses, communities and citizens are facing increasingly complex threats.

"These challenges demand not only courage and commitment, but also innovation, collaboration and a willingness to rethink how we collectively safeguard our nation."

Conference seeks stronger security partnerships

Awuzie announced plans for the National Private Security Conference 2026, describing it as an independent and non-partisan platform designed to encourage dialogue, innovation and partnerships across Nigeria's security sector.

He stressed that the initiative was not intended to replace existing security institutions or regulatory bodies but to provide a forum for stakeholders committed to improving national security.

According to him, the conference theme is: "Building a Modern Security Ecosystem: Integrating Private Sector Capacity into Nigeria's National Security Architecture."

Private security firms should play bigger role

Also speaking, the co-convener of the conference, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, said insecurity should be treated as a shared responsibility between the government and the private sector.

He called for greater involvement of private security companies in national security operations, particularly in surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Governor Makinde addresses NANS, NUT and NLC representatives who led a protest to the Oyo state secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, over the pupils' abduction. Photo credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Abubakar urged authorities to permit private security firms to deploy drones and other technological tools to support efforts against insurgency, terrorism and banditry.

"If bandits in the forest have access to sophisticated weaponry, why should private security companies not be encouraged to procure drones?" he asked.

He further recommended that Nigeria adopt aspects of South Africa's security model, where private security operators are integrated into the country's broader security framework.

Growing pressure for new security solutions

The experts' intervention reflects growing pressure on authorities to explore technology-based solutions as kidnapping and violent attacks continue to threaten communities, schools and businesses across the country.

For families of the abducted Oriire school pupils and teachers, the appeal underscores hopes that advanced technology and coordinated intelligence efforts could help bring their loved ones home safely.

An FG delegation on Sunday, May 31, visited Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire LGA of Oyo state following the abduction of pupils and teachers. Photo credit: Presidency

Source: UGC

Senator Buhari speaks on abducted school children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senator representing Oyo North, Abdulfatai Buhari, warned that a military operation could put the lives of abducted schoolchildren and teachers in danger.

He raised the concern while speaking on the ongoing security situation in the state, noting that those behind the abduction are believed to be operating from dense forest areas that stretch across several states.

Buhari explained that the kidnappers are highly mobile and often move with their victims, making rescue operations more complex and risky.

Source: Legit.ng