A young woman has been sent to an early grave following the actions of her estranged boyfriend and his accomplices

The victim who hailed from Nasarawa state, was reportedly set ablaze and her corpse burnt but was discovered in the Gangare area of Mile 12

The Lagos state police command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said two suspects have been arrested but the estranged boyfriend is at large

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lagos state - The Lagos state police command has arrested two principal suspects in connection with the brutal murder and burning of a young woman on May 24, 2025, in the ‘Gangare’ area near the canal behind Mile 12 Market, Lagos.

A tragic event occurred as an estranged boyfriend and accomplices reportedly murdered a young woman and burnt her corpse in Lagos state Photo credit: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Ex-boyfriend murder woman, burn corpse

The command’s police public relations officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement issued on Monday, May 26, in Lagos.

As reported by Vanguard, Hundeyin said that the victim who hailed from Nasarawa state, was allegedly attacked and set ablaze in a premeditated act orchestrated by her estranged boyfriend and accomplices.

Hundeyin clarified that contrary to speculations, there was no blasphemy involved in the incident.

He noted that the deceased had been living in the area with relatives from the northern part of the country, and her exact occupation remains unknown.

Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the alleged brutal murder of a young woman in the state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

“Facts from preliminary investigations clearly revealed that she is from Nasarawa State and not a Yoruba woman.

“The protracted problem between her and her boyfriend, now at large, who tried to forcefully rekindle their relationship, led to the conspiracy.

“The boyfriend, along with other suspects, two of whom are now in custody, planned and executed the attack,” he said.

According to him, investigation is being intensified to apprehend the boyfriend and the other suspects still at large.

Gender-based violence in Nigeria

As investigations on the killing continue, Legit.ng notes that the incident represents the disturbing trend in the rise of gender-based violence in Nigeria.

Nigeria is witnessing a concerning rise in femicide cases, with 135 incidents leading to 149 deaths in 2024 and 19 deaths reported in the first quarter of 2025, according to the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD). The organisation attributes this increase to deep-seated patriarchal norms, insufficient legal protections, and systemic shortcomings in law enforcement.

Similarly, Femicide Observatory, run by the Lagos-based nonprofit Document Our History (DOHS) Cares Foundation, said there were 17 cases reported in January, a 240% increase from the same period last year, with an additional five by 16 February. More than 100 femicides were documented in 2024.

Ololade Ajayi, founder of DOHS, told Guardian UK:

“Apparently, as the trend is globally, home is also the most dangerous place for Nigerian women and girls.

“Perpetrators operate with impunity because there’s hardly appropriate consequences for this crime.”

Read more stories of lovers killing partners:

Man kills about-to-wed ex-lover in Enugu

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that tragedy struck in New Anglican Road in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state after a man killed his ex-girlfriend, Chisom Ayogu.

The suspect, identified as Ogbonna, killed his former girlfriend at his residence when she visited to inform him about her forthcoming marriage ceremony.

Eyewitnesses narrated how the visit turned into a tragic incident, leading to the death of Chisom, who was preparing for her wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng