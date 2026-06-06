Former Sao Paulo and Real Madrid star Kaka has predicted the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner also backed co-hosts the United States to enjoy a strong run in the tournament

The 44-year-old further revealed the player he believes will be named the best player of the competition

Brazil legend Kaka has made a bold prediction ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 23rd edition of the Mundial will take place in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July, 2026.

This is the first time the tournament has been jointly hosted by three nations and the first World Cup to feature 48 teams (expanded from 32) competing across 104 matches.

Former Real Madrid star Kaka says Brazil will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kaka names winner of 2026 World Cup

Former AC Milan and Brazil star Kaka has tipped the Selecao to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking with The Athletic, the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner predicted that Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal will be named the tournament's best player.

Kaka also backed Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti to emerge as the best manager at the competition. He said via Sportskeeda:

"For me, Brazil will win the 2026 World Cup. The best player in the tournament will be Lamine Yamal.

"The best coach of the 2026 World Cup will be Carlo Ancelotti."

Brazil remain the most successful nation in World Cup history, having won the trophy five times. The South Americans have also reached the final on seven occasions and will be aiming to secure a record-extending sixth title in North America.

Meanwhile, football fans were quick to share their views on Kaka's bold predictions. Read them below:

@kawe_angelo said:

"Kaka decides. In one interview you say Neymar will be the best player at the World Cup, in another it's Yamal, then Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. Make up your mind."

@haitianlink added:

"Kaka only got one question right: the best player at the 2026 World Cup will be Lamine Yamal."

Kaka backs USA to impress

Brazil legend Kaka believes the USA national team will progress into the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Robin Alam/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian legend also believes the United States can enjoy a memorable tournament on home soil.

Kaka tipped the US men's national team to reach the semi-finals, which would represent one of the country's greatest achievements in modern World Cup history. He said via Yahoo Sports:

“The US Men’s National Team for me will reach the semi-finals.”

As one of the tournament's co-hosts, the United States qualified automatically and will be hoping to take advantage of home support throughout the competition.

The Americans first appeared at the World Cup in 1930, finishing third in the inaugural edition. Their best recent performance came in 2022 when they reached the Round of 16 before being eliminated by the Netherlands.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the top five favourite countries to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain is the leading favourite while France, England, Argentina and Portugal make up the rest of the top five ahead of the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Legit.ng